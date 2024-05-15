'Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jiwon spotted at VivoCity

South Korean actress Kim Jiwon was spotted at VivoCity on May 14, 2024.

In a Xiaohongshu post by user @Sillage442, Kim was seen queuing at the mall's Koi outlet.

According to the user, the "Queen of Tears" actress and her staff were there at around 5pm that day.

In town for Bulgari event

Kim was in town for a promotional event by Italian luxury brand Bulgari.

The event was held in Sentosa on May 14.

Top images via @Sillage442 on Xiaohongshu and @geewonii on Instagram.