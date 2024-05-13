Back

'Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jiwon in S'pore for Bulgari event on May 13, 2024

Happy tears.

Celeste Ng | May 13, 2024, 03:54 PM

South Korean actress Kim Jiwon is in Singapore.

The star of the Netflix series "Queen of Tears" is in town for a promotional event by Italian luxury label Bulgari, though details of the event have yet to be announced.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mothership (@mothershipsg)

Kim was welcomed by fans when she arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on the evening of May 12.

Videos show her smiling and waving as she emerged from the arrival hall.

Some fans even gifted the actress cards, which she received on her way out of the airport.

Screenshots of story posted by @_misterben on Instagram.

Kim is best known for her roles in South Korean dramas "The Heirs", "Descendants of the Sun" and, most recently, "Queen of Tears".

She is a brand ambassador for Bulgari, and also attended the Bulgari Studio launch in Seoul last March.

Top photos from @veranaika21 on X and Kim Jiwon's Instagram page. 

