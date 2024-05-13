'Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jiwon in S'pore for Bulgari event on May 13, 2024

South Korean actress Kim Jiwon is in Singapore.

The star of the Netflix series "Queen of Tears" is in town for a promotional event by Italian luxury label Bulgari, though details of the event have yet to be announced.

Kim was welcomed by fans when she arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on the evening of May 12.

Just saw kim jiwon in singapore ❤️❤️😍😍🥰 why sooo pretty #kimjiwon pic.twitter.com/d989hIl6wm — nikster (@veranaika21) May 12, 2024

Videos show her smiling and waving as she emerged from the arrival hall.

Some fans even gifted the actress cards, which she received on her way out of the airport.

Kim is best known for her roles in South Korean dramas "The Heirs", "Descendants of the Sun" and, most recently, "Queen of Tears".

She is a brand ambassador for Bulgari, and also attended the Bulgari Studio launch in Seoul last March.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from @veranaika21 on X and Kim Jiwon's Instagram page.