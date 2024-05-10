Back

KidZania S’pore at Sentosa reopens on May 16 with more jobs for kids to role play

When you're a kid, you want to be an adult.

Belmont Lay | May 10, 2024, 11:46 AM

KidZania Singapore is slated to reopen on May 16 on Sentosa after a 10-month renovation.

The children’s edutainment theme park closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

Replica city

The indoor attraction is a child-size replica city that spans 7,600 sq m over two floors.

It allows children up to the age of 17 to role-play and explore more than 70 different jobs.

New partners

Among the 41 partner establishments are the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Force, as well as new partners, such as Malaysia Airlines, Shopee and H&M.

Children on board the Malaysia Airlines plane who pretend to be pilots can experience flying in a simulator.

via Malaysia Airlines

Doctors with Parkway East Hospital will ride in an ambulance and perform tests, such as doing a CT scan, on a "casualty".

At the new H&M Fashion Studio, children can attend fashion styling and modelling classes.

In line with the times, role-plays will also include current preoccupations, such as mental health and sustainability.

Each KidZania facility offers experiences that are relevant to each region, culture and geography by way of professions, entertainment and food.

The theme park is currently at 26 locations, with eight more under development in markets, such as the United States, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and more.

Prices

Tickets for KidZania Singapore will be priced at:

  • S$41 for toddlers aged two to three

  • From S$84 for children aged four to 17 years

  • From S$52 for adults

The promo code KZ1605 will entitle users to a 50 per cent discount on all tickets on May 13, when ticketing information will be announced on the Kidzania Singapore website.

KidZania in Singapore will operate under the new management of Sim Leisure Group.

Top photos via Malaysia Airlines

