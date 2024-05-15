Back

Jollibee reopening at Lucky Plaza in June 2024, taking over McDonald's former spot

Jolli good news.

Fasiha Nazren | Yeo Gi-Anne | May 15, 2024, 12:10 PM

Earlier this year, Lucky Plaza said goodbye to McDonald's and Jollibee.

But it seems like one of them is making a return.

Jollibee's Potential Return

When Mothership visited Lucky Plaza on the afternoon of May 14, Jollibee's hoarding was spotted on the ground floor of the mall, where McDonald's used to be.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

"More joy will bee back soon," the hoarding reads, teasing the return of the Filipino fried chicken chain to the mall.

The outlet is set to open in June 2024.

Yay.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin and Jollibee/Facebook

