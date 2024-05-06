Israel & Hamas fail to reach ceasefire agreement ahead of likely ground operation in Rafah

Hopes for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war were dashed on May 5, 2024, after negotiations in Cairo, Egypt fell apart.

According to NPR, Hamas reiterated its key demands that Israel found unacceptable.

Israel did not send a delegation to Cairo for the talks that were mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Could not reach agreement

CNN reported that the latest round of negotiations were based on a framework proposed by Egypt.

This would see Hamas release some of their hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and also a pause in the fighting in Gaza.

However, CNN cited comments from Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's political leader, who said that Hamas is "keen" to reach an agreement, but it must include the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a permanent end to hostilities in the enclave.

Haniyeh said Israel is hostage to an "extremist government" and accused it of attempting to sabotage efforts made by mediators.

CNN also cited Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that Hamas would not budge from its demands, including withdrawing from Gaza and leaving Hamas intact.

Netanyahu said Israel is unable to accept a situation where Hamas can once again take control of Gaza, rebuild its military infrastructure and be in a position to threaten citizens in nearby settlements.

He said that Israel will continue the fighting until all its goals are achieved.

Al-Jazeera cited a senior spokesman for Hamas, who said that one of the points of contention was Israel's plan for a military ground offensive into Rafah, in the southern part of Gaza which currently holds 1.5 million refugees.

According to the spokesperson, there was a "clear statement" from Netanyahu that regardless of whether a ceasefire could be agreed, Israel will carry out an offensive into Rafah.

U.S. reportedly halted weapons shipment

The failure of the two sides to reach an agreement comes even as the U.S. is increasing the pressure on Hamas to take the deal while at the same time attempting to prevent Israel forces from moving towards Rafah, CNN said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has opposed an escalation of the conflict into Rafah, but Netanyahu has publicly vowed to defy the U.S. on this matter.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel on May 1 for high-level talks, and said that the U.S. cannot support a "major military operation" into Rafah without a plan to make sure civilians are not harmed.

"And no, we've not seen such a plan," Blinken said, according to CNN.

Axios reported early on May 6 (Singapore time) that the U.S. halted a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel, the first time it has done so since the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

Citing two unnamed Israeli officials, Axios said the move raised "serious concerns" within the Israeli government.

The White House declined comment while the Pentagon, State Department and Israeli Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to queries from Axios.

On May 6, the BBC reported that Israel has ordered Palestinians in the eastern part of Rafah to leave the area ahead of the anticipated military offensive.

Around 100,000 civilians are being directed to "tent cities" in nearby Khan Younis and Al Mawasi.

Top image from Benjamin Netanyahu and Al Jazeera English Facebook pages.