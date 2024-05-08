Back

Indranee Rajah slams FT report claiming govt gave banks 'unusual' briefings, says it's 'poorly sourced'

She said that these briefings were "not under the radar" as they were publicised in ministers' social media posts.

Daniel Seow | May 08, 2024, 01:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah slammed a Financial Times (FT) report claiming the Singapore government had given international banks an "unusual series of top-level briefings", saying that the report was "poorly sourced".

In a written parliamentary reply on May 7, she said:

"It is surprising that such a poorly sourced story, vainly searching for a point, could appear in a major paper like FT, especially after we had repeatedly clarified matters with the reporter, including telling her the briefings were not unusual."

The Apr. 20 article was titled "Singapore gives top-level briefings to reassure foreign banks on stability".

Such briefings common, done with wide range of groups: Indranee

Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua filed a question in parliament asking about the objectives and key messages of such briefings alleged by FT.

The article was written by FT's Singapore and Southeast Asia correspondent Mercedes Ruehl.

Indranee noted that ministers and officials have been conducting briefings for decades, and not just with financial institutions.

Other groups, including businesses, professional bodies, voluntary and non-governmental organisations, community and cultural groups, unionists and students are engaged, she said.

"Even among financial institutions, we engaged not only international banks based here but also Singapore banks. In brief, we engage as widely as possible," she added.

Whole range of domestic issues covered

As for the issues addressed during these engagements, Indranee said besides geopolitical issues, "a whole range of domestic matters" are covered.

These range from the cost of living to the Budget, from education to housing policies, and also the ongoing money laundering cases.

"Our aim is to explain the Government’s positions, hear from various stakeholders about their concerns and challenges, and gather feedback," she added.

Not "under the radar", but publicised on social media

Indranee also rubbished the suggestion that these briefings were conducted "under the radar".

"The FT did not report what we told its reporter: that almost all the briefings her article mentioned had already been publicised by the ministers on their own social media accounts," she said.

For example, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean posted photographs of his engagement sessions, she said.

Indranee noted that it was "significant" that "no reputable media outlet, international or domestic", followed up on FT’s story.

She added that several media outlets sent in follow-up queries, but none went ahead with the story after hearing the government's position.

Top image from MCI / Financial Times website

Leon Perera to talk about general election & politics at private event at Tanjong Pagar book store

Open to 40 people.

May 08, 2024, 12:56 PM

Ex-auxiliary cop kept sex enhancement drugs seized in Geylang for own use, gets jail

The drugs were worth S$188.

May 08, 2024, 11:52 AM

Teck Lee LRT station in Punggol to open 2 decades after completion to serve SIT campus students

SIT's Punggol campus will open in phases starting August 2024.

May 08, 2024, 11:40 AM

S'pore businessman, 90, wins lawsuit against daughter, 54, over 4 properties worth more than S$11 million

He did not know that she had inserted her own name in mortgage documents.

May 08, 2024, 09:43 AM

Cedric Grolet S'pore introduces S'pore-exclusive mango turnover

Om nom nom.

May 08, 2024, 06:52 AM

Woman flies from London to S'pore just to testify against music producer Ken Lim

She was 26 when she met him in July 2012 for the second time.

May 07, 2024, 09:56 PM

Fluffy owlets in Telok Blangah draw large crowds, Acres urges to give owl family privacy

The parents' ability to care for its younglings will be affected by the presence of people, Acres highlighted.

May 07, 2024, 08:26 PM

Pet-friendly restaurants, a spa & cafes with good vibes: Why you should check out Clarke Quay in the day

Plenty of options to choose from.

May 07, 2024, 06:59 PM

Teen, 18, to be charged with housebreaking & theft of S$3,400 from minimart in Bukit Merah

Police were alerted on May 6 at around 12pm. The teen was arrested within four hours.

May 07, 2024, 06:55 PM

Motorcyclist knocked down by car making U-turn along Killiney Road

Caught on camera.

May 07, 2024, 06:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.