Indonesian pancake vendor makes downpayment on house with coins he saved for 3 years

A martabak (thick pancake) seller in Indonesia has gone viral for paying a 46 million rupiah (S$3,879) downpayment on a house entirely in coins.

The act was captured in a series of videos which were uploaded to TikTok by the realtor handling the case.

At the time of writing, one of the videos has amassed 7.1 million views.

Buy house with coins

The series of videos shows four water containers full of coins.

The first uploaded video shows people helping to pour the coins out of the water container to be counted.

The accompanying caption said instead of buying a house with a money transfer, the man opted to buy the house with coins.

"The counting took a full day, the coins are all 1,000 rupiah (S$0.084)," the realtor wrote.

Took three years to save

The four containers full of coins amount to 45,980,000 rupiah (S$3,878).

According to the realtor, it took her client three years to save that money.

Her client, who goes by Imam, is a thick pancake vendor (known as martabak manis in Indonesia).

To realise his dream of owning a house, Imam would save up all the 1,000 rupiah (S$0.084) coins from his earnings every day.

"For those of you who are saving up, cheer up. Hopefully you will save up more (than 46 million rupiah (S$3,879))," the realtor said in a separate TikTok video.

The reason why 1,000 rupiah coins are rare

Many commenters were amazed by Imam's dedication to saving up that many coins.

"How can [he] be so consistent? Even when I have a spare change amounting to 50,000 rupiah (S$4.22), I would immediately use it to buy snacks," one commenter wrote.

"How many years did that take, I've been trying to fill up my small Minion piggy bank for the longest time and it's still not filled up," another commenter wrote.

Another TikTok user was also amazed that Imam did not attempt to open up the water containers to count the money.

Another commenter was inspired to save up his spare change after watching the video, adding that they also hope to purchase a house with small change like Imam.

Meanwhile, many commenters said that Imam is probably the reason why 1,000 rupiah (S$0.084) coins are rare in Indonesia.

Top image via @dianajlndr/TikTok.