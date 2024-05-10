Back

Indonesian pancake vendor makes downpayment on house with coins he saved for 3 years

Inspiring.

Keyla Supharta | May 10, 2024, 11:39 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A martabak (thick pancake) seller in Indonesia has gone viral for paying a 46 million rupiah (S$3,879) downpayment on a house entirely in coins.

The act was captured in a series of videos which were uploaded to TikTok by the realtor handling the case.

At the time of writing, one of the videos has amassed 7.1 million views.

Buy house with coins

The series of videos shows four water containers full of coins.

The first uploaded video shows people helping to pour the coins out of the water container to be counted.

Gif via @dianajlndr/TikTok

Gif via @dianajlndr/TikTok.

The accompanying caption said instead of buying a house with a money transfer, the man opted to buy the house with coins.

"The counting took a full day, the coins are all 1,000 rupiah (S$0.084)," the realtor wrote.

@dianajlndr Ngitungnya seharian full uang koin seribuan 😆 @Jaya Tentram Makmur Bersaudara #fyp #fypdongggggggg #fypシ゚ ♬ Dj Komang Perayaan Mati Rasa - DjKomangRimex

Took three years to save

The four containers full of coins amount to 45,980,000 rupiah (S$3,878).

Screenshot via @dianajlndr/TikTok.

According to the realtor, it took her client three years to save that money.

Her client, who goes by Imam, is a thick pancake vendor (known as martabak manis in Indonesia).

To realise his dream of owning a house, Imam would save up all the 1,000 rupiah (S$0.084) coins from his earnings every day.

Screenshot via @dianajlndr/TikTok.

"For those of you who are saving up, cheer up. Hopefully you will save up more (than 46 million rupiah (S$3,879))," the realtor said in a separate TikTok video.

The reason why 1,000 rupiah coins are rare

Many commenters were amazed by Imam's dedication to saving up that many coins.

"How can [he] be so consistent? Even when I have a spare change amounting to 50,000 rupiah (S$4.22), I would immediately use it to buy snacks," one commenter wrote.

"How many years did that take, I've been trying to fill up my small Minion piggy bank for the longest time and it's still not filled up," another commenter wrote.

Another TikTok user was also amazed that Imam did not attempt to open up the water containers to count the money.

Another commenter was inspired to save up his spare change after watching the video, adding that they also hope to purchase a house with small change like Imam.

Meanwhile, many commenters said that Imam is probably the reason why 1,000 rupiah (S$0.084) coins are rare in Indonesia.

Top image via @dianajlndr/TikTok.

Ponggol Seafood restaurant near Punggol jetty shuts down after over 50 years in business

Business took a hit over the years..

May 10, 2024, 02:37 PM

Low cost carrier announces suspension of daily flights between Hong Kong & S'pore 2 weeks after launch

The airline cited the "latest market conditions" as a factor.

May 10, 2024, 01:56 PM

S'pore to have Porsche Experience Centre by 2027 & wellness attraction at Marina South by 2030

Different strokes for different folks.

May 10, 2024, 01:45 PM

Justin Bieber, 30, & Hailey Bieber, 27, expecting 1st child together

Baby, baby, baby, oh~

May 10, 2024, 12:34 PM

KidZania S’pore at Sentosa reopens on May 16 with more jobs for kids to role play

When you're a kid, you want to be an adult.

May 10, 2024, 11:46 AM

377A repeal, tudung, 5-day work week: Changes to S'pore governance after 20 years of PM Lee

When he took over as PM in 2004, he said it was a generational change. Now, he is passing the baton to the next generation.

May 10, 2024, 11:21 AM

Jay Chou Oct. 11-13 S'pore concert tickets priced from S$238-S$398

Excluding booking fees. OCBC card members can enjoy priority booking.

May 10, 2024, 11:04 AM

PM Lee presides over last cabinet meeting, DPM Lawrence Wong to take over from next week

End of an era.

May 10, 2024, 10:56 AM

60 SCDF firefighters fight fire at 2 units at Toa Payoh Industrial Park

Videos of the fire were circulated on social media.

May 10, 2024, 12:52 AM

1 winner for S$13 million Toto prize on May 9, 2024

Huat.

May 09, 2024, 10:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.