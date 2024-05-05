Back

Indonesia man allegedly kills wife, chops up body & offers 'meat' to neighbours

The man was a goat seller.

Julia Yee | May 05, 2024, 06:21 PM

Warning: This article contains descriptions of mutilation. Reader discretion is advised.

A 41-year-old man in Indonesia allegedly murdered his wife and butchered her in Dusun Sindangjaya, Kabupaten Ciamis in West Java.

He later apparently bagged her body parts and tried to sell them as "meat" to other villagers.

Beat and killed wife

The incident took place at about 7:30am on May 3, according to detikJogja.

Neighbours said the man, known as Tarsum, attacked his wife while she was on the way to the mosque.

He allegedly beat her to death with a wooden block before hacking up her body in the middle of the road, reported New Straits Times.

Later, the village chief Yoyo Tarya said he came across Tarsum, who was a goat seller, offering "meat" on the streets.

"At first, I didn’t know there was a murder. The perpetrator was carrying a bowl filled with meat, saying: ‘Buy Yanti meat’," Yoyo recounted.

Troubled

Yoyo added that he did not hear of any relationship problems between the couple, and was not sure why Tarsum had killed his wife.

New Straits Times reported, however, that Tarsum faced financial problems and had been visited by debt collectors.

Yoyo also spoke of Tarsum allegedly attempting suicide by hitting his forehead against the wall, and asking Yoyo and his neighbours to take care of his second child.

The police chief told detikJogja that they went straight to the crime scene after receiving a report from the public.

He stated that the victim's limbs had been mutilated, with the body and head still intact.

The body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy.

