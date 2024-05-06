Back

'I Not Stupid 3' to be released on Jun. 6, 2024

Just in time for the school holidays.

Lee Wei Lin | May 06, 2024, 06:24 PM

Jack Neo's "I Not Stupid 3" will open in cinemas on June 6.

The news was confirmed by film production company mm2 Entertainment on May 6.

Accompanying the announcement was a music video showing snippets from the show, backed by a 2024 rendition of the film franchise's theme song, “有用的人” (loosely translated to "Useful Person").

Neo told Mothership:

“I’m very happy to be able to film [the third edition of] this classic movie, especially when fans have been waiting for it for a long time. [They] gave me more confidence to produce the film.

There’s no meaning to making a movie if nobody wants to watch it […] What’s odd is that I filmed two classic movies last year.

Regardless of how the planets aligned, it was a huge pressure on me to film the movies back-to-back. The production team was very strong and wrote very good scripts, so I’m very confident and hope that everyone will support the movie in theatres.”

Last May, it was confirmed that the third edition of the film series would be made.

The original movie was released in 2002, and the second instalment in 2006.

This marks an 18-year gap between the release of the second and third movies.

