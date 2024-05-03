Taiwan to subsidise up to S$41.70/room for tourists visiting Hualien & Taitung

Tourists going to Hualien and Taitung can soon enjoy subsidies.

Earthquake shakes up Hualien tourism

This is part of the NT$5.3 billion (S$221 million) that Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said on May 2, 2024 it has set aside for post-quake recovery and reconstruction work, Focus Taiwan reported.

Hualien was hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Apr. 3 that claimed 18 lives and injured 1,145 others.

The earthquake was the strongest the island has felt in the 25 years since 1999, when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the island and killed about 2,400 people and damaged or destroyed 50,000 buildings.

Taiwan experienced more than 1,000 aftershocks after the earthquake. This hindered search and rescue efforts for the last two missing people, a Singaporean-Australian couple, Sim Hwee Kok and Neo Siew Choo, who are both 47.

In the wake of this, tourists have reportedly steered clear from Hualien, according to TaiwanPlus.

Subsidies, discounts to attract tourists

The Taiwanese government has carved out NT$1.3 billion (S$54 million) from the NT$5.3 billion (S$221 million) to bring tourists back to Hualien, as well as Taitung, which is also located on the east coast, through subsidies.

Tourists on self-guided tours in Hualien can receive accommodation subsidies of NT$1,000 (S$41.7) per room if they check in from Monday to Thursday, and NT$500 (S$20.9) from Friday to Sunday.

Those in Taitung can get NT$1,000 (S$41.7) per room from Monday to Thursday.

Travel agencies running group tours can receive accommodation subsidies of up to NT$20,000 (S$835) for each group that visits Hualien and NT$15,000 (S$626) for Taitung.

Each group must have more than 20 travellers, and stay for at least two days and one night, consisting of only one day on the weekend or public holiday.

Each travel agency can apply for subsidies for up to five tour groups for the duration of the programme.

These subsidies will be valid for three months from Jul. 1.

On top of this, tourists can travel for free on Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services that run in Hualien and Taitung, and enjoy an 80 per cent discount on tours by Taiwan Tour Bus in those areas from Jun. 1.

Two-for-one deal on Taiwan Pass

A discount allowing two tourists to travel for the price of one using the Taiwan Pass, which gives tourists unlimited rides on trains, metros, sightseeing shuttles and more, will also be available from Jul. 1.

The MOTC did not say how long these discounts will be effective, Focus Taiwan reported.

Top image screenshot from TaiwanPlus