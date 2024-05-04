Back

Thai actor Gulf Kanawut to have 1st S'pore fan meeting on May 31, 2024

At the Capitol Theatre.

Wong Li Jie | May 04, 2024, 04:40 PM

Thai actor and model Kanawut Traipipattanapong, also known simply as Gulf Kanawut, is set to appear in Singapore for his inaugural fan meeting.

Taking place at the Capitol Theatre on May 31, 2024, 7:30pm, the event is named "Gulf Kanawut 1st Fan Meeting in Singapore".

Fans can partake in "exclusive performances and intimate moments," said event organiser Three Angles Production.

The activities include:

  • Single and group photo opportunities

  • Hi-touches

  • Soundcheck and mini-talk

  • Merchandise such as exclusive passes, lanyards, postcards and posters

Kanawut is known for his roles in Thai drama shows such as "You Are My Makeup Artist" and “Duangjai Taewaprom".

Prices and perks

Tickets went on sale on May 3, 12pm.

There are four tiers of tickets:

  • SVIP (S$428)

  • VIP (S$288)

  • Gold (S$238)

  • Silver (S$168)

The approximate seating plan is as follows:

Image from Three Angles Production.

These are the perks for the S$428 SVIP tier:

Image from Three Angles Production.

The other tiers come with the following included:

Image from Three Angles Production.

