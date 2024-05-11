Back

Grab user's waiting fee keeps rising as pick-up not confirmed, Grab issues driver warning

Grab has reached out to the affected passenger to reassure her that no wait fee was charged.

Tanya Ong | May 11, 2024, 12:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Grab passenger was shown waiting fees that continued to increase during her ride.

The passenger reached out to Mothership claiming that the waiting fees rose to S$18 at one point during her ride.

What happened

On May 8, the Grab passenger booked a ride from Jurong to Bras Basah, with a S$27.50 fare. The driver did not confirm the pick-up when she boarded the vehicle.

When she first received a notification regarding the wait fee, she said she asked the driver about it and reminded him to confirm the pick-up.

As the ride went on, the app continued to notify her of the increasing wait fee.

Screenshots from the Grab app showed that a S$6 wait fee would be imposed if she did not meet her driver by 9:49am. As of 9:53am, this fee increased to S$9.

The passenger added that she thought the driver might be trying to scam her by deliberately letting the wait fees accumulate even though she was already on board.

Screenshot from Mothership reader.

Videos shared with Mothership showed that the passenger was already on the Grab vehicle by then. This is as of 9:41am, seen from the time displayed on the driver's phone:

Screenshot from video submitted by Mothership reader.

The driver eventually swiped to confirm the pick-up "a few minutes before he dropped (her) off," she said.

For JustGrab, GrabCar, GrabPet and GrabFamily, there is a grace waiting period of three minutes. Subsequently, passengers will be charged a waiting fee of S$3 per five-minute waiting block.

Grab's response

In response to queries from Mothership, a Grab spokesperson said that they have looked into the matter and found that the incident was due to the driver-partner's oversight — he had not immediately confirmed that he had picked up the passenger in-app.

Grab has reached out to the affected passenger to reassure her that no wait fee was charged.

The driver-partner has been issued a warning, and has also been reminded on the correct procedures with passenger pick-up.

According to the spokesperson, the Grab app also has "guardrails in place" to invalidate wait fees if it detects that "arrived" or "pick up" has been pressed but the driver-partner is not within a certain radius of the pick-up point.

Top photo & screenshots from video submitted by Mothership reader.

SFA warns consumers of catering company & 12 linked brands after complaints of mouldy & undercooked food

The company's licence has also been cancelled.

May 11, 2024, 07:18 PM

K-pop girl group Aespa S'pore concert tickets from S$188, ticket pre-sales starting May 16

Get ready.

May 11, 2024, 06:49 PM

Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh gets 5 new charges for telling followers to harass doctors & flood MOH, MSF hotlines with calls

She now faces a total of 14 charges.

May 11, 2024, 06:27 PM

Diner complains about paying S$1 for 'small cup' of hot water in Sengkang coffee joint, sparks debate

Reasonable or not?

May 11, 2024, 04:43 PM

Telok Blangah owlet in 'crucial phase' of learning to fly placed high up on tree, public asked not to crowd

Crowds may prevent the owl parents from giving 'much-needed guidance' to the fledged owlets.

May 11, 2024, 03:13 PM

Certis officer charged with bringing loaded revolver to Bugis+ after failing to return it after duty

He was arrested just after midnight on May 10.

May 11, 2024, 02:13 PM

Former police officer fined S$500 for cheating Hougang noodle stall of S$36.50

He cheated the stall on several occasions.

May 11, 2024, 02:11 PM

S'pore paddlers Zeng Jian & Izaac Quek qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Congratulations.

May 11, 2024, 12:17 PM

Up to 2 cats allowed per HDB flat, all owners required to license & microchip their cats

It will be an offence to keep unlicensed pet cats from Sep. 1, 2026 onwards.

May 11, 2024, 11:00 AM

S’pore actress Jin Yinji & Korean daughter-in-law get along so well, they started a kimchi business

The pair started their business, Gold Kimchi, together during quarantine.

May 11, 2024, 10:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.