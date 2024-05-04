Girl, 15, who allegedly lived in MacPherson wet market is 'happy' & 'coping well' while in hospital: Tin Pei Ling

People's Action Party Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling, who represents the MacPherson Single Member Constituency, said the 15-year-old girl found living in a MacPherson wet market stall for 11 months is "happy" and "coping well" at the hospital, as updated in a Facebook post on May 3.

Father may have been doing what he thought was best for her given their circumstances

Tin shared that the National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted its routine checks on Apr. 3, where the officers discovered the 15-year-old girl to be living in the wet market stall for the past 11 months in poor living conditions.

"Immediately the NEA officers alerted and reported the case to the MSF (Ministry of Social and Family Development) Child Protective Services (CPS) and the CPS quickly sent its officers down to take her under their care and admitted her to a hospital for medical assessment," said Tin, adding that her and the police were also alerted to assist with further investigations.

Tin said she was shocked when she heard of the case as she regularly visits the centre, with her most recent visit being during Chinese New Year.

She said during her visit she did not notice anything unusual and that "hawkers as well as patrons who frequent the centre also did not highlight any unusual observations".

Tin said based on her understanding of what happened, the 15-year-old girl and her father are both Singapore Permanent Residents and live in the Northern side of Singapore.

Since the father is the girl's only caretaker and their home is quite far away from the wet market, he made arrangements for her to live in that wet market store for the past 11 months.

Tin emphasised that the arrangement is not right nor conducive for the girl, describing it as "quite... appalling".

However, Tin said that based on what she knew, "perhaps the father was just doing what he thought was best for her given their circumstances".

Girl is "healthy, cheerful, and smiling": Tin

Tin also said she visited the girl at the hospital on May 2; "glad to know that she's coping well," said the MP.

She described the girl to be "healthy, cheerful, and smiling," as well as showing off her new soft toys and a Pokemon game given to her as gifts.

"Her father also visits her regularly at the hospital," Tin said, explaining that the father "is assisting with police investigations under the Children and Young Persons Act".

"The MSF is also working hard to work out a longer-term care arrangement for her," Tin said, adding that "the best option is to provide a caring environment or family-based care for her, and therefore foster care is the best option for her".

"As investigations are still underway, and also to protect her privacy, some details cannot be shared at this moment and I seek your understanding," she added.

Case highlights how vulnerable children can be

Tin ended the video by making note of how this case highlighted the vulnerability of children, and that everyone has a role to play in detecting and reporting possible cases of abuse and neglect.

"Please do not hesitate to reach out to someone or some agency and seek help," Tin said, adding she and her team will continue to follow up with MSF closely and see how best they can support the girl and her father.

Those who may have observed suspected cases needing help, can call the Government hotline at 1800-777-0000, call the police, approach the local community club or the local MP.

Those interested in enrolling as a foster family can reach out to MSF or check out msf.gov.sg/fostering.

