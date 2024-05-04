Flooding in basement carpark at Balmoral Crescent caused by faulty water tank; no occurrences of flash flood on May 4: PUB

PUB has clarified that a flooding incident in a basement car park at 6 Balmoral Crescent (The Twins) on the morning of May 4 was due to a faulty valve in the basement’s sprinkler storage tank.

A video of the incident had circulated online earlier that day, and it was initially believed to be caused by the day's heavy rain.

Basement car park shown to be partially submerged in water

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a person is shown waddling through a basement carpark which was partially submerged in water.

The water appear to be over the knee of the person filming the video.

A description accompanying the post read, "basement carpark flooded after whole morning of heavy rain".

"A faulty valve in the basement’s sprinkler storage tank caused water to overflow and flooded the carpark": PUB

PUB said they were alerted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to a flooding incident in a basement carpark at 6 Balmoral Crescent (The Twins) at 7:55am on May 4, 2024.

"PUB, together with SCDF and the building’s managing agent, deployed drainage pumps to pump out the water from the basement carpark," they said in a Facebook post published at 6:39pm.

"Based on preliminary investigations, a faulty valve in the basement’s sprinkler storage tank caused water to overflow and flooded the carpark," they explained.

PUB described the incident as isolated and not caused by rainfall, adding that "at the time of the incident, rainfall over the area was not heavy and the nearby drains were not flowing at full capacity".

No occurrences of flash flood on May 4

PUB also released another post stating that there were no occurrences of flash flooding on May 4.

"PUB issued flood risk warnings for more than 10 locations including Craig Road, Jalan Boon Lay and parts of eastern Singapore between 7am and 2pm," the statement said.

The heaviest rainfall of 107.2mm was recorded in western Singapore from 7:30am to 1:30pm, which corresponds to 65 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in May.

The amount also lies within the top 3 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978.

"With climate change likely to cause extreme weather such as more intense storms, we encourage the public to keep updated on heavy rain and flood risk warnings, as well as occurrences of flash floods via the MyENV app or PUB’s X (formerly Twitter) and Flood Alerts Telegram channels," PUB said.

Pedestrians and motorists should exercise caution during a heavy storm and avoid flooded areas.

More information can be found on the PUB website.

