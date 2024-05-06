Back

Fire in Whampoa HDB flat: Man, 60, found dead, 2 family members, 77 & 60, taken to hospital

200 people from neighbouring units were evacuated.

Hannah Martens | May 06, 2024, 12:54 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A fire broke out at a Whampoa HDB block on May. 6, 2024.

The fire left one dead, with another two people conveyed to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at block 76 Lorong Limau at around 2:30am.

When SCDF arrived, the fire could be seen raging inside a unit on the sixth floor, and firefighters had to conduct forcible entry to access the unit.

As a precautionary measure, about 200 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF.

The fire, which affected the entire unit, was extinguished by firefighters from Central Fire Station and Bishan Fire Station with two water jets.

Two people were found in the kitchen's utility room. The firefighters rescued them and conveyed them to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person was found inside a bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

SPF said two women aged 60 and 77 were conveyed to the hospital.

The person found dead was a 60-year-old man.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play,” SPF added.

The two injured parties were family members of the deceased, said Heng Chee How, a Member of Parliament (MP) in Jalan Besar group representation constituency (GRC).

Community organisations are working closely with HDB and the Town Council to render assistance and support to the affected families, Heng said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

Top photos via SCDF/Facebook

Israel & Hamas fail to reach ceasefire agreement ahead of likely ground operation in Rafah

Further fighting expected.

May 06, 2024, 04:06 PM

China zoo dyes 2 dogs to give them 'panda' hues, charges S$4 for adult tickets

Doggo with panda characteristics.

May 06, 2024, 04:01 PM

Man, 60, who died in Whampoa flat fire, sold nasi lemak at Whampoa food centre for 40 years

His younger brother, a fellow hawker, confirmed his passing.

May 06, 2024, 03:32 PM

S'pore PR, 27, charged with criminal defamation for allegedly fabricating her KKH miscarriage story

She had made an “imputation” concerning KKH and defamed the hospital, her charge sheet said.

May 06, 2024, 01:29 PM

Got7's BamBam & 2NE1's Dara among artistes performing at Waterbomb S'pore 2024

More to be announced.

May 06, 2024, 01:23 PM

Andy Lau performing in S’pore in Oct. 2024

Return of the king.

May 06, 2024, 01:02 PM

M'sia Agong Sultan Ibrahim visiting S'pore, 1st overseas State Visit

This is his first overseas visit since becoming Agong.

May 06, 2024, 12:23 PM

Bob the Baker Boy opens Muslim-friendly Pinch Bakehouse with customisable cakes

Pretty.

May 06, 2024, 12:10 PM

Founder of Hup Lee Fried Bee Hoon, with 90 stalls in S'pore, dies of heart failure at 51

In 10 years, he opened 90 stalls.

May 06, 2024, 03:32 AM

S'pore woman, 27, 2nd person to be charged with defamation over fabricated news about miscarriage at KKH

The penalty for defamation is a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

May 06, 2024, 02:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.