Fire in Whampoa HDB flat: Man, 60, found dead, 2 family members, 77 & 60, taken to hospital

A fire broke out at a Whampoa HDB block on May. 6, 2024.

The fire left one dead, with another two people conveyed to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at block 76 Lorong Limau at around 2:30am.

When SCDF arrived, the fire could be seen raging inside a unit on the sixth floor, and firefighters had to conduct forcible entry to access the unit.

As a precautionary measure, about 200 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF.

The fire, which affected the entire unit, was extinguished by firefighters from Central Fire Station and Bishan Fire Station with two water jets.

Two people were found in the kitchen's utility room. The firefighters rescued them and conveyed them to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person was found inside a bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

SPF said two women aged 60 and 77 were conveyed to the hospital.

The person found dead was a 60-year-old man.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play,” SPF added.

The two injured parties were family members of the deceased, said Heng Chee How, a Member of Parliament (MP) in Jalan Besar group representation constituency (GRC).

Community organisations are working closely with HDB and the Town Council to render assistance and support to the affected families, Heng said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

