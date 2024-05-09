Man, 21, allegedly lies to police about getting scammed S$230,000, later admits he spent money

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly lying to the police about being a victim of a scam, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on May 8.

Tried to trick police that he was scam victim

On Jan. 17, the man lodged a police report.

In his account, he alleged that he had become a victim of a government official impersonation scam.

The scam typically involves scammers posing as government officials who accuse victims over a call of being responsible for criminal activities, and use various pretexts to obtain their banking credentials or get them to make transfers.

The man claimed that as a result of the "scam", a sum of around S$230,000 was withdrawn from his next-of-kin’s bank account.

He also produced a letter from the "police", which was purportedly used in the "scam".

The man further claimed that an unknown Chinese person had passed it to him around the Ang Mo Kio area.

Admitted he spent the missing money

However, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division discovered discrepancies in his account.

The man eventually admitted he had lied in the police report and forged the letter.

Police said the money had been entrusted to the man by his next-of-kin for his personal use.

However, he allegedly spent it and came up with a story to account for its absence.

Will be charged for lying to police

The man will be charged in court on Thursday (May 9) for criminal breach of trust, providing false information to a public servant and forgery.

The police also issued a warning to the public on such behaviour.

"Police resources could be put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information. Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," the police said.

