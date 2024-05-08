Back

Pilot of crashed RSAF F-16 no serious injuries, saved by his 'alertness & compliance': Ng Eng Hen

"No serious injuries were detected – he is ambulant, conscious, and talking," said the defence minister.

Nigel Chua | May 08, 2024, 05:45 PM

The pilot of a RSAF F-16 fighter jet that crashed at Tengah Air Base on May 8 was saved by his "alertness and compliance to safety procedures", said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Ng provided an update on the pilot's status in a Facebook post on the same day.

No serious injuries

Before the crash, the pilot "responded in accordance with emergency procedures" and "successfully ejected", according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The plane crashed within Tengah Airbase.

Ng said the pilot has undergone a full medical exam in hospital, including a CT scan which revealed no major injuries.

The pilot's alertness and compliance to safety procedures to eject saved his life, said Ng.

"No serious injuries were detected – he is ambulant, conscious, and talking," Ng added.

However, the pilot will stay in hospital for observation as a precaution.

"Zero crashes"

Ng said the last time Singapore had a fighter jet crash incident was 20 years ago, calling it "a credible record".

He said he was nonetheless "disappointed" over the incident.

"The goal for the RSAF must still be zero crashes," he said, adding:

"Full investigations are underway to make sure all factors are identified and rectified decisively."

Top photo via RSAF on Facebook

