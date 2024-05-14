Back

EXO's DO brings forward S'pore fan concert date to Aug. 8, 2024

At least a month ahead.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 14, 2024, 08:26 PM

Events

It was previously announced that K-pop boy group member, EXO's DO (also known as Do Kyungsoo), is coming to Singapore for a fan concert on Sep. 28, 2024.

However, it seems like the event has been brought forward.

In an Instagram post by concert organiser, Unusual Entertainment the post mentioned that the fan concert will now take place on Aug. 8.

More details will be announced at a later date.

Top images via @unusual_ent and @d.o.hkyungsoo/Instagram

