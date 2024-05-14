Back

Everton Park open air car park charges S$6 an hour for all vehicles

First 15 minutes grace period, next 30-minute bloc S$2, each subsequent 30-minute bloc thereafter S$4.

Hannah Martens | May 14, 2024, 05:38 PM

An open-air public housing estate car park at Everton Park is charging as much as S$6 an hour for parking for all vehicle types.

According to Shin Min Daily News, motorists have shared that the S$6 an hour charge is one of the area's most expensive parking spots.

The car park, with limited lots, has its entrance in between Block 3 and 6 Everton Road.

There is a coffee shop in between the two blocks, with ground floor retails shops at Block 1, 2 and 3.

Some of these shops are relatively popular.

Sign at car park

The sign at the open air car park entrance states that the first 15 minutes, the grace period, is free.

The next 30-minutes bloc costs S$2, while each subsequent 30-minute bloc costs S$4.

These charges apply to all vehicle types.

In other words, parking for 45 minutes to an hour would incur a charge of S$6, as there is no per minute rate, which is the usual practice for Housing and Development Board (HDB) car parks.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News

One driver told Shin Min that while the parking fee is expensive, many do not stay long there.

Another driver noted that the area is a "prime location", so it was understandable.

The Chinese media also noted that a multi-storey car park is located at Block 6A Everton Park, about 280m away, which charges normal rates.

At that multi-storey car park, the parking fee for a car is S$0.60 per 30 minutes, with per minute parking rates applicable.

The overnight parking fee from 10:30pm to 7am the next day is capped at S$5.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps

