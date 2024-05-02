Back

Chinese dessert shop at Fortune Centre offers full refunds if you're not happy with your order

Confidence.

Celeste Ng | May 02, 2024, 12:37 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Tucked away in Fortune Centre is Duke Dessert, an eatery specialising in Chinese desserts.

The shop takes up a small space on the second floor of Fortune Centre, next to famous Chinese dessert shop Yat Ka Yan, and can accommodate about 30 diners.

Recipes were passed down from the owner's grandmother and mother, who is from Penang.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Items on the menu range from traditional Chinese desserts, such as sesame paste and green bean soup, to beverages like almond multigrain drinks.

When Mothership visited, what surprised us was their pledge to full refunds should customers find their meal dissatisfactory — testament to their confidence in the quality of their desserts.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duke dessert (@dukedessert)

Here are some items on the menu:

Almond Sesame Paste with Glutinous Rice Ball (S$5.60)

Sesame and almond pastes, as well as their walnut paste (not in picture), are house-made. Photos by Celeste Ng.

Mango King Snow Ice (S$9.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Durian Chendol (S$6.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Green Bean Soup with Tapioca Balls (S$4.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Grass Jelly with Tapioca Balls (S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Almond Multigrain Drinks (S$5.90 each)

From left to right: Almond Purple Rice with Lotus Seeds, Almond Black Sesame, Almond White Wheat with Lotus Seeds, Almond Multigrain, Almond Fungus Lotus Seeds. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Duke Dessert

Address: Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road, #02-06, Singapore 188979

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 11pm

Closed on Mondays

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Celeste Ng

Ex-S’pore Japan embassy staff, 55, allegedly took photo of boy, 13, & others in public baths, summoned to court

He reportedly left his post due to the incident.

May 02, 2024, 12:27 PM

Scoot flight to Bali returns to Changi after 'smell of smoke' detected in cabin after take-off

U-turn.

May 02, 2024, 12:18 PM

S'pore man dies of colon cancer, beloved cats up for adoption

Brb gonna cry now.

May 02, 2024, 12:11 PM

5 women & 7 men aged 18-46 suspected to be involved in extortion letters with fake obscene photos

Victims’ faces were used in obscene photographs of a man and a woman purportedly in a compromising position.

May 02, 2024, 10:39 AM

M'sian kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi opening in S'pore by Sep. 2024

Their first overseas store.

May 02, 2024, 10:01 AM

Anwar announces salary hike of more than 13% for M'sia civil servants

The increment will be tied to a civil servant's performance.

May 01, 2024, 09:27 PM

At least 24 dead after highway in Guangdong, China collapses

The highway collapsed at around 2:10am on May 1.

May 01, 2024, 09:16 PM

PM Lee on 'hard truths' to keep S'pore going amidst rising global tensions, climate change & tech advances

An excerpt of PM Lee’s May Day Rally speech on May 1, 2024.

May 01, 2024, 07:42 PM

S'pore man jailed 34.5 years for beating daughter, 5, to death in toilet & confining her & son, 4, for almost 10 months

He was also sentenced to 12 strokes of the cane.

May 01, 2024, 07:37 PM

S'pore victim, 70, nearly loses S$370,000 after calling 'Microsoft helpline' on pop-up notification

The scam was first uncovered by DBS, which detected suspicious transfers to a Hong Kong account.

May 01, 2024, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.