Chinese dessert shop at Fortune Centre offers full refunds if you're not happy with your order

Tucked away in Fortune Centre is Duke Dessert, an eatery specialising in Chinese desserts.

The shop takes up a small space on the second floor of Fortune Centre, next to famous Chinese dessert shop Yat Ka Yan, and can accommodate about 30 diners.

Recipes were passed down from the owner's grandmother and mother, who is from Penang.

Items on the menu range from traditional Chinese desserts, such as sesame paste and green bean soup, to beverages like almond multigrain drinks.

When Mothership visited, what surprised us was their pledge to full refunds should customers find their meal dissatisfactory — testament to their confidence in the quality of their desserts.

Here are some items on the menu:

Almond Sesame Paste with Glutinous Rice Ball (S$5.60)

Mango King Snow Ice (S$9.90)

Durian Chendol (S$6.80)

Green Bean Soup with Tapioca Balls (S$4.50)

Grass Jelly with Tapioca Balls (S$5.90)

Almond Multigrain Drinks (S$5.90 each)

Duke Dessert

Address: Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road, #02-06, Singapore 188979

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 11pm

Closed on Mondays

Top photos by Celeste Ng