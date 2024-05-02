DBS & POSB internet banking services down for some users from 5:40pm - 8pm

Several users have reported difficulties accessing DBS and POSB's digital banking services since around 5:40pm on May 2.

In a Facebook post at 6:54pm, DBS said it was aware of the issues.

The post said: “You can continue to use your DBS/POSB credit or debit cards to make payment."

Through an announcement on the app, DBS said services on DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile have returned to normal as of 8pm.

This comes two days after the Monetary Authority of Singapore said it will lift restrictions on the bank's non-essential banking services.

The restriction was imposed after users reported numerous service disruptions in 2023.

"The six-month pause on DBS Bank’s non-essential activities was to ensure that the bank kept a sharp focus on restoring the resilience of its digital banking services," a press release dated Apr. 30 said.

"While full implementation of the remediation plan is still ongoing, MAS notes that DBS Bank has made substantive progress to address the shortcomings identified from service disruptions experienced by its customers in 2023. Improvements have been made to its technology risk governance, system resilience, change management, and incident management," the release added.

When trying to log into one's bank account or use services such as PayLah! or PayNow, one will receive a notification which states that the bank's services are currently unavailable.

The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, recorded a total of more than 2,200 reports from users who had issues with DBS and POSB’s services at about 6.10pm.

