New S'pore Botanic Gardens photography exhibition showcases diversity of birds that can be found there

A new community photography exhibition, "A Garden of Birds", was launched at the CDL Green Gallery in the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

This is the first ever exhibition dedicated to the birds that reside in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and was put together by the National Parks Board (NParks), with the support of City Developments Limited (CDL).

A community effort

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to over 180 resident and migratory bird species.

This is almost half of over 400 bird species observed in Singapore, according to sighting records contributed by the local community of bird watchers.

The exhibition features photographs, illustrations and interactive displays showcasing the vibrant bird diversity of Singapore Botanic Gardens, and the role the place plays in supporting conservation efforts.

160 photographs of birds from 49 photographers, selected from more than 830 community submissions, will be displayed.

The exhibition celebrates the community's efforts in photographing and documenting bird sightings.

Records and observations gathered by the community of bird watchers on the birds' activities and duration spent at the Gardens are invaluable to NParks' conservation strategies, which help to enhance the Gardens for both birds and visitors.

Tan Puay Yok, Group Director of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, said:

"Through this exhibition, we hope to share with our visitors the joy and pride of our bird watching community, the role of the Gardens in avian biodiversity conservation and the role of our avian friends in maintaining the ecology of our natural habitats, and to inspire more people to join us to transform Singapore into a City in Nature."

Exhibition details

The public can enjoy free admission to the exhibition which will run from May 7 to Oct. 31, 2024.

Address: CDL Green Gallery, 1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, daily

CDL Green Gallery will be closed every last Tuesday of the month. If the closure day falls on a public holiday, the closure will be moved to the following working day.

Top photo from NParks and Liang Jing