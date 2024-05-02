Comment: PM Lee has the rarest achievement in politics, being able to retire on his own terms

"As I prepare to hand over Singapore in good order to my successor, I feel a sense of satisfaction and completeness. I have done my duty, and I am very happy I chose this path of public service all those many years ago."

It is said that "all political lives, unless they are cut off in midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure", basically the only thing former British minister Enoch Powell said in life that is still quotable in polite society.

The more melodramatic quote to use is "you either die a hero or live to become the villain", from Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight".

So Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s ending his premiership on his own terms must be regarded as a unique success, an oddity in a modern age where it is more normal to exit office kicking and screaming.

In the 20 years he has been in power, or the nearly 40 years he has been politically active, there have been precious few instances of political leaders who can say they feel a sense of satisfaction and completeness at the end of their reigns.

In fact, go ahead and think of another name, and then be annoyed that I’ve already named Angela Merkel and Shinzo Abe.

The ability to give that speech and say those words without a hint of irony, is remarkable, an achievement that few of his peers will have.

Campaign

But while 20 years in power was his personal achievement, PM Lee made it clear in his May Day Rally, his last major political speech as Prime Minister, that it would have been impossible alone.

PM Lee recited a list of achievements, from turning Punggol into a desirable neighbourhood for young families, to the massive extension of the MRT lines, the speedy provision of healthcare, the quality of education and low youth unemployment that Singapore enjoyed, and in most instances connected them to the workers and the unions that had help make such achievements possible.

He mentioned the growth of the MRT network, how over the years Singapore had added ever more to the MRT map, from its initial two lines, to the web of lines that will see four more lines completed in the next decade.

To attempt a metaphor, the maps were emblematic of the Singapore he inherited and the one he leaves to successors: the former, stable, an unprecedented success in the face of some doubters; the latter, greatly expanded, albeit at significant cost and not without issue, but also with yet more work to be done.

But this portion of the speech was also the work of a seasoned campaigner.

Knitting together the work of the unions and the work of the People’s Action Party, taking credit by giving credit, especially to all those who had worked to make his government’s policies into reality.

Continuity

Some political analysts are already calling it a campaign speech.

Elections have to be called for the new government of Lawrence Wong by late 2025, and there will be a need to remind voters that the work of the future was tied to the good legacies of the past.

He spoke about the political “churn” that other countries experienced, that made it impossible to have a “consistent direction of strong leadership, of mobilising the population, of pressing ahead and making great progress”.

“Make the most of these advantages. Never throw them away. Stay united, think long term, and maintain our political stability. That is the way forward for Singapore.”

This contrasted with the uncertain and conflicted world at large, both on the domestic and foreign stage.

Change

But while stability was the watchword of the day, there was no attempt to deny how much things had changed.

Things like growing MRT lines were simple examples, there were more telling ones as well.

Like how the prime minister mentioned pro gaming coaches as a potential profession that young Singaporeans could aspire to, without a hint of irony.

Was there perhaps a tone of surprise that it was viable? Maybe, but no indication that he thought it inappropriate.

This is to say nothing off the potential changes to the working environment.

I remember in 2004 when I was serving my national service, PM Lee gave his first national day rally.

PM Lee announced the reduction of the five-and-a-half-day work week to just five days, giving me a precious extra half a day off on the weekend.

20 years later we are seriously discussing four-day work weeks, and a right to flexible working hours, something I would never have thought we'd seriously consider, especially at a time when such working practices are effectively in retreat around the world.

Completion

The reason why all political lives end in failure, as the saying goes, is because that is the nature of politics and of human affairs.

There is still so much work to be done, so some might wonder how PM Lee could say he felt a sense of satisfaction and completeness.

I feel like it is born from the understanding that there are natural limits to what a lifetime can achieve, even after 20 and 40 years.

Take Britain for instance. The Conservative Party has formed the government for 14 consecutive years, an eternity in modern British political history.

But at the end 2025, they will have to call for elections, and may likely be replaced.

But what is worse is that after 14 years in power, even members of their own government struggle to name tangible achievements, let alone ones that the opposition will agree with.

PM Lee, and the governments he led, were not perfect, but he showed in his speech that he has no trouble finding wins to list.

Put it this way: no one made PM Truss balloons in Britain, not even members of her own government.

PM Lee will leave warmly appreciated by his successors, supporters, ordinary Singaporeans and even his political opponents will probably be able to find a kind word in his favour.

Related stories

Top image via Mothership