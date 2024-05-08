Chonky pangolin goes for stroll in S'pore forest, unbothered by passer-by filming it

A rather chubby pangolin was spotted waddling along a muddy path, and seemed particularly unbothered by the person filming it.

A user by the name of Mat Chay posted to the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on May 3, 2024, a video of the pangolin sauntering towards the camera:

The user noted that the pangolin seemed "oblivious" to their presence. The pangolin can then be seen serenely wandering off into the vegetation:

Shy and reserved creature

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the Sunda pangolin, or Malayan pangolin, is a shy, nocturnal, solitary mammal.

NParks advises members of the public to not be alarmed if they encounter a pangolin as they are shy and will not attack humans.

Members of the public should not touch, chase or corner the pangolins as they will be frightened. Instead, it is advised to leave them alone.

Pangolins serve an important ecological role, helping to control local termite and ant populations. NParks says that pangolin adults consume about 70 million insects per year.

When pangolins dig for insects to feed, they also help to aerate and loosen the soil.

Trafficking and accidents

Pangolins are unfortunately listed on the Singapore Red Data Book as a "Critically Endangered" species.

According to NParks, pangolins have suffered a great deal of habitat loss due to rapid urbanisation.

They sometimes stray too far off from forested areas onto our roads. Since they are slow-moving, they are vulnerable to being killed or injured by vehicles.

Pangolins are also the world's most trafficked mammal. The International Fund for Animal Welfare notes that their scales and claws are used in traditional medicine, and they are considered a delicacy in parts of Asia.

Pangolins tend to roll into a ball when threatened to protect themselves. In fact, according to the World Wildlife Fund, the word "pangolin" comes from the Malay word "penggulung" which means "roller".

According to NParks, this tendency of pangolins to ball up makes it particularly easy for poachers and traffickers to pick them up and carry them away:

Penalties for poaching

Those who sell or keep a protected wildlife species without written approval can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$50,000, or both.

If you witness any illegal trading or poaching, you should take photo or video evidence of the traps, snares, nets, trapped animals, poachers, and/or the vehicle license plate number.

You can also call NPark's hotline at 1800-471-7300 or contact the police.

You can also contact the 24-hour Acres' Wildlife Rescue and Crime hotline at 97837782.

If you come across a pangolin that appears to be in any danger, like if they are found in the middle of a busy road, you can also contact NParks or ACRES.

Top photo from Mat Chay/Facebook.