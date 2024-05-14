Choa Chu Kang residents unhappy with woman who allegedly persists in feeding pigeons, resulting in bird poop-soiled estate

Some residents in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 have voiced their unhappiness at a woman who has reportedly fed pigeons in the vicinity, which in turn, cause the estate to become soiled with bird droppings.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman has persisted in her feeding habits despite the presence of a sign warning people against feeding the birds and being stopped repeatedly by members of the town council.

She also reportedly denied feeding the birds when confronted by a reporter.

Bird droppings in estate

Speaking to Shin Min, an unnamed resident alleged that the woman has been a resident in the neighbourhood for more than 10 years and that her actions have turned the surroundings into a "bird park".

"Bird droppings have soiled the surrounding areas and have inconvenienced nearby residents," the resident claimed.

Another resident, a 60-year-old man by the surname of Cai (transliteration), alleged that the woman would always be carrying a bag of bread each time she feeds the pigeons at the foot of Block 276 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 and behind the nearby multi-storey car park.

Cai also shared a video with Shin Min that showed a woman carrying several bags behind a multi-storey car park and throwing bread onto the nearby grass patch, attracting more than 20 pigeons in the process.

A third resident who lives in a unit on the lower levels, surnamed Shen (transliteration), claimed that the woman's feeding of the pigeons has created a nuisance, especially when he is drying his laundry.

Shen alleged:

"When the woman feeds the birds downstairs, so many pigeons will land on top of the covered walkway waiting to be to fed. And because it is quite close to the clothes drying rack outside my kitchen, pigeons will occasionally land on my clothes while they are drying and dirty them."

Another unnamed resident voiced his concern about how the woman's alleged actions could affect the health of children in a kindergarten at the foot of Block 276, as a result of the bird droppings.

He also sounded out his worry about how the pigeons might become accustomed to being fed by humans, and could scratch the faces of children.

Woman reportedly denied feeding the birds

Shin Min reported that when one of its reporters went down to the feeding location, a bowl of water was found left out for either the birds or community cats.

A sign that said, "Do not feed the birds", was already in place at the nearby grass patch.

When the reporter eventually found the woman and asked her about the matter, she reportedly said she has been too busy to feed the pigeons.

Town council: We have stopped this woman multiple times

In response to Shin Min's queries, the town council said it had taken action on the issue.

The town council said:

"Town council staff have repeatedly discouraged the woman from feeding pigeons. Cleaning staff are also looking out for any food residue on the ground to ensure that it can cleaned up on time. The authorities have also put up signboards to prevent feeding."

Under the Wildlife Act, individuals convicted of feeding wildlife in Singapore, including pigeons, can be fined up to S$10,000.

Top left photo via Shin Min Daily News, right screenshot via Google Streetview