Classic CD shop in S'pore Chinatown shuts down after more than 70 years

A CD shop in Chinatown is closing for good come May 11 after more than 70 years in business.

Regular patrons of Tang Nan Ah Company (东南亚唱片公司) have found comfort in the aged shelves and old-school tunes found there, nestled in the basement of People's Park Centre for 30 years.

But nostalgia alone has not been enough to keep the store afloat.

Changing times

The current owner, Guo, is the store's second-generation boss.

He's been helping out at the store, which was his father's, since he was 21.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 72-year-old shared that his retirement plans were sealed once the local record industry began its decline.

Having basked in the industry's glory days, he said he feels sad witnessing its current state.

"Nowadays, everyone listens to music on their mobile phones and young people rarely visit record stores," he lamented.

What's more, he added, CD players are also going extinct and are no longer installed in cars.

"There used to be more than 10 record stores in Chinatown, but now there are not many left," Guo said.

Goodbye, legacy

After business peaked, the store grew dependent on regular customers in their 40s and 50s who still preferred to listen to media stored on portable, physical devices, which differs from digital copies and streams.

Most of his stock, such as Teochew opera albums, is sold out, reported Shin Min.

He has less than 20 per cent of the inventory left.

"There are very few record shops selling Teochew opera albums on the market now, and I don't know where customers will go to find Teochew opera albums in the future," he said.

Despite his heartache at letting go of the store, Guo, who's worked all year round for decades, is now able take a breather.

He shared that he may consider travelling to neighboring countries every month to enjoy retirement.

Guo's children have no intention of taking over the business as they are busy with their jobs.

"Everything comes to an end"

After getting wind of the store's imminent closure, many regular customers have dropped by to bid farewell and take photos with the owner.

As for Guo, he wishes to have a quiet goodbye:

"Although I can't bear to part with it, everything comes to an end."

