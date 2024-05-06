China zoo dyes 2 dogs to give them 'panda' hues, charges S$4 for adult tickets

A zoo in China's Jiangsu province has caught people's attention on Chinese social media after visitors found "a new species" there.

According to a photo of the zoo ticket uploaded by a Xiaohongshu user, the "new species" is called "panda dogs", and the public can meet them during China's five-day Labour Day holiday from May 1 to 5.

In the videos taken by visitors during the five-day period, while the animals appeared to have black ears, limbs, and dark circles around their eyes like pandas, their facial features and gait gave their canine identity right away.

Controversies

According to Chinese media Jiupai News, tens of thousands of people visited the "panda dogs" every day from May 1 to 5.

However, the animals' popularity saw the zoo criticised, with some accusing it of misleading visitors into believing they would be meeting real pandas.

Some also questioned whether dyeing the dogs would constitute animal abuse, as some dyes might contain harmful chemicals.

Zoo's response

In response, a zoo staff confirmed with Jiupai that the "panda dogs" are actually chow chows whose new look only debuted during the Labour Day holiday.

According to another staff, the zoo got the idea of dyeing the dogs into pandas online.

"This way, we will be able to add more fun into the zoo and boost footfall," the staff told Jiangsu News.

He also added that the zoo was unable to house real giant pandas because of its relatively small size.

As for dyeing the dogs, one of the staff also did not see ethical concerns:

"Normal individuals also dye their hair. As such, if dogs grow out their hair, they could also dye it. This is the same as human hair."

No one appeared fooled

Despite naming the dogs ambiguously, the zoo did not appear to purposely trick its visitors into believing they were real pandas.

At the zoo, a signboard with photos of "panda dogs" was erected, stating that the term usually refers to pet dogs that resemble the appearance of pandas, either naturally or through grooming.

When a Jiupai reporter asked a young child what a "panda dog" is, the child replied that it is a dog dyed to resemble a panda.

According to a zoo staff, visiting the "panda dogs" will not incur additional costs for visitors as it is part of the zoo's entry ticket.

Tickets for adults cost 20 yuan (S$3.75), while tickets for children who are taller than 1.4m cost 10 yuan (S$1.87).

