Back

Night club in CBD, Cherry Discotheque, will continue to sell cai png during the day

More options.

Hannah Martens | May 12, 2024, 04:05 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappWhat started as something of an April's Fools joke has now become more permanent as nightclub Cherry Discotheque will continue to sell cai png during the day.

In an Instagram post on May. 2, the nightclub shared that its "Cherry Kopitiam" is "here to stay".

"You loved the concept so much that we decided to continue it," the caption read.

Previously, the nightclub announced on Apr. 1, 2024, that its Kopitiam would run from Apr. 8 to Apr. 30.

“No, we’re like being for real, it’s not April Fools,” said the nightclub at the time.

Now, the nightclub will permanently sell economic rice on weekdays (excluding public holidays) from 11am to 3pm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHERRY DISCOTHEQUE (@cherrydiscotheque)

The marketing manager for Cherry Discotheque, Wang Weiwen, told Shin Min Daily News in an interview that the team did not expect that it would get such a big response for their Kopitiam.

"At the time, everyone thought that selling economic rice in a nightclub was an unprecedented concept," Wang said.

Wang also pointed out that its main customers are office workers, as the nightclub is located in the central business district.

Related story

Top photos via Cherry Discotheque/Instagram

There could be such a thing as 'PM Lee fashion'. Here.

Does clothes maketh the man, or the man maketh the clothes?

May 12, 2024, 02:51 PM

MOH to add restrictions on issuing MCs after feedback on doctors giving them excessively

MOH received feedback regarding the excessive issuance of MCs following outpatient medical service consultations, and that some MCs were given for non-medical reasons.

May 12, 2024, 02:35 PM

HDB to launch new Resale Flat Listing platform to allow HDB flat owners to list & market own flats

The service will soft launch on May. 13, 2024.

May 12, 2024, 01:01 PM

2 people were taken to hospital after an 8 car accident along AYE

Chain collision.

May 12, 2024, 12:20 PM

'She's living vicariously through me': Glenn Yong on his mum's unfulfilled showbiz dreams

She used to be a model, and was an aspiring actress.

May 12, 2024, 10:44 AM

SFA warns consumers of catering company & 12 linked brands after complaints of mouldy & undercooked food

The company's licence has also been cancelled.

May 11, 2024, 07:18 PM

K-pop girl group Aespa S'pore concert tickets from S$188, ticket pre-sales starting May 16

Get ready.

May 11, 2024, 06:49 PM

Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh gets 5 new charges for telling followers to harass doctors & flood MOH, MSF hotlines with calls

She now faces a total of 14 charges.

May 11, 2024, 06:27 PM

Diner complains about paying S$1 for 'small cup' of hot water in Sengkang coffee joint, sparks debate

Reasonable or not?

May 11, 2024, 04:43 PM

Telok Blangah owlet in 'crucial phase' of learning to fly placed high up on tree, public asked not to crowd

Crowds may prevent the owl parents from giving 'much-needed guidance' to the fledged owlets.

May 11, 2024, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.