Night club in CBD, Cherry Discotheque, will continue to sell cai png during the day

What started as something of an April's Fools joke has now become more permanent as nightclub Cherry Discotheque will continue to sell cai png during the day.

In an Instagram post on May. 2, the nightclub shared that its "Cherry Kopitiam" is "here to stay".

"You loved the concept so much that we decided to continue it," the caption read.

Previously, the nightclub announced on Apr. 1, 2024, that its Kopitiam would run from Apr. 8 to Apr. 30.

“No, we’re like being for real, it’s not April Fools,” said the nightclub at the time.

Now, the nightclub will permanently sell economic rice on weekdays (excluding public holidays) from 11am to 3pm.

The marketing manager for Cherry Discotheque, Wang Weiwen, told Shin Min Daily News in an interview that the team did not expect that it would get such a big response for their Kopitiam.

"At the time, everyone thought that selling economic rice in a nightclub was an unprecedented concept," Wang said.

Wang also pointed out that its main customers are office workers, as the nightclub is located in the central business district.

Top photos via Cherry Discotheque/Instagram