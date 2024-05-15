Back

Chen Xiuhuan's mum gets handwritten letter from PM Lee after failing to pass him pumpkin cake she made

Very sweet.

Lee Wei Lin | May 15, 2024, 06:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong wrote a letter to Singapore actress Chen Xiuhuan's mother after the latter misunderstood that she would be able to meet PM Lee.

The misunderstanding

In a May 10 post, Chen shared that her mother called to say that she was going to meet PM Lee at AMK Hub and that she would have a conversation with him.

Chen wrote:

"Mum said she was very happy, but also nervous at the same time. She asked if I could accompany her to meet the Prime Minister.

She wanted to thank him for the help he had given her. She also said that she made a pumpkin cake last night as her gift of gratitude."

Photo from Chen Xiuhuan's Instagram

It was only after arriving at AMK Hub that the pair realised that the Residents' Committee (RC) wanted to interview Chen's mum about PM Lee handing over the reins.

The actress said:

"Sigh, Mummy is getting on in years and might have misunderstood what the RC people had said. It turned out that the PM would not be there and my mother would not be able to meet the PM face to face.

Understandably she was a little disappointed. She told the person-in-charge that she had expected to see Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong himself and that she wanted to thank him and present him with the pumpkin cake she made the night before."

Silver lining

While Chen's mother ultimately didn't get to meet PM Lee, he wrote a letter to the elderly woman instead.

In a May 15 update, Chen shared that she received a postcard in the mail on May 14.

She explained that she received a text from PM Lee's press secretary, saying he had read reports of what happened and asked for her mother's full name.

The handwritten letter wrote:

"I found out from media reports that you made a large pumpkin cake for me. Thank you for the token of your regards.

Being able to serve Singapore was my responsibility and honour. I wish you good health, and that everything goes well for you."

Chen shared that her mum pinched herself to check that she wasn't dreaming, as she didn't think that PM Lee would take time to write to an ordinary Singaporean.

Photo from Chen Xiuhuan's Instagram

She ended her post with:

"Prime Minister Lee, thank you for taking the time out from your busy schedule to write this card to my mother. Thank you for your leadership and contribution to Singapore and your diligence and love for the people.

Here’s to a future filled with good health and wishing you the very best."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Chen Xiuhuan's Instagram

PM Wong says S’pore youths don’t want an ‘endless rat race’, here’s what he might do about it

The need for a new approach to success has been a key theme raised by PM Wong since he was DPM.

May 16, 2024, 08:45 AM

Hundreds turn up at Yew Tee to watch PM Lawrence Wong’s swearing-in, meet him in person

They sang along to Taylor Swift.

May 15, 2024, 11:22 PM

Ex-M'sia minister & PAS MP going to court over claims of being related to Lee Kuan Yew & Chin Peng

The MP allegedly claimed that the DAP leaders were promoting communism.

May 15, 2024, 10:21 PM

My mission is to defy odds & ‘sustain this miracle called S’pore’: PM Wong at swearing-in

The new Prime Minister also talked about how he would make Singapore more inclusive.

May 15, 2024, 09:21 PM

President Tharman: 'I have full confidence in Lawrence Wong’s ability to lead S'pore'

He said the new Prime Minister "will be his own person, with his own approach".

May 15, 2024, 08:22 PM

People seen cooking instant noodles using naked flame metres away from Genting petrol station in M'sia

Dangerous.

May 15, 2024, 08:01 PM

RSAF regular phished for women's social media login details to access their intimate images, gets jail

His lawyer argued that his crimes were "an act of mischief".

May 15, 2024, 06:49 PM

Footage shows motorcycle skidding while riding downslope into Funan basement car park

Slippery when wet.

May 15, 2024, 06:24 PM

Ong Ye Kung congratulates Lawrence Wong ahead of swearing-in, says new PM 'deserves our full support'

He said that both of them have "gone through some very tough times together during the Covid-19 crisis."

May 15, 2024, 06:20 PM

Taiwan ministry proposes legalising surrogacy & assisted reproduction for single women, lesbian couples

Deadline for public feedback set at July 13.

May 15, 2024, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.