Xiang Yun & Edmund Chen’s son, Chen Xi, proposes to significant other

She is believed to be Japanese.

Belmont Lay | May 05, 2024, 05:28 PM

Chen Xi, the son of veteran actress and actor Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, has proposed to his significant other.

News of the proposal was put up on social media by the 32-year-old actor.

However, details about who he is seeing is cryptic.

via Chen Xi Instagram

The post is accompanied by a photo of the back view of Chen Xi's partner, as well as shots of a cathedral and a photo of the engagement ring.

Chen Xi's previous social media posts have mostly been about his family.

The caption on the proposal post read:

From the Land of The Rising Sun, across the seas, and all the way to England—thank you for being my anchor, my compass, and my home from home. I know it wasn’t easy making the decision to follow me, and indeed, we’ve faced tumultuous times with constantly changing contexts. Despite the variations and shifting environments, having you by my side has been the constant.

The Japanese portion, when translated, read:

Thank you so much for being there for me. I love you so much. Let's write the next chapter together.

Top photos via Chen Xi Instagram

