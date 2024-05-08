Back

Cedric Grolet S'pore introduces S'pore-exclusive mango turnover

Lee Wei Lin | May 08, 2024, 06:52 AM

Cedric Grolet Singapore has introduced a Singapore-exclusive item to its menu: mango grille — otherwise known to us regular folks as a mango turnover.

Mango grille (S$15 for takeaway). Photo by Livia Soh

Mothership understands that the menu is refreshed at about two-month intervals.

While the fine-tuning of recipes is handled by the team based here, the final product has to be approved by Grolet himself — yes, he travels here to do that — before it goes on sale.

The mango grille is a variation of the apple-filled version which Grolet usually sells near Christmastime in his Paris store.

Among the other newish introductions to the menu is their take on the kouign amann.

Kouign amann (S$14 for takeaway). Photo by Livia Soh

Their rendition of the classic bake is, in our non-expert opinions, one of the best we've had.

Instead of laminating the dough with sugar, Grolet's team does so with caramel instead, leading to a much richer taste and gooey (in the best way) centre.

Appearance wise, it's also darker in colour compared to the other kouign amanns out there, due to the use of caramel.

While the kouign amann wasn't meant to be a menu mainstay, the team shared that it's become so popular with the Singapore crowd that it will be available daily — while stocks last — at least for now.

Top photos by Livia Soh

