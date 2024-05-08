Cedric Grolet S'pore introduces S'pore-exclusive mango turnover

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Cedric Grolet Singapore has introduced a Singapore-exclusive item to its menu: mango grille — otherwise known to us regular folks as a mango turnover.

Mothership understands that the menu is refreshed at about two-month intervals.

While the fine-tuning of recipes is handled by the team based here, the final product has to be approved by Grolet himself — yes, he travels here to do that — before it goes on sale.

The mango grille is a variation of the apple-filled version which Grolet usually sells near Christmastime in his Paris store.

Among the other newish introductions to the menu is their take on the kouign amann.

Their rendition of the classic bake is, in our non-expert opinions, one of the best we've had.

Instead of laminating the dough with sugar, Grolet's team does so with caramel instead, leading to a much richer taste and gooey (in the best way) centre.

Appearance wise, it's also darker in colour compared to the other kouign amanns out there, due to the use of caramel.

While the kouign amann wasn't meant to be a menu mainstay, the team shared that it's become so popular with the Singapore crowd that it will be available daily — while stocks last — at least for now.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh