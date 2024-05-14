M'sian couple celebrates cat's birthday in LV store, dresses pet in Swarovski crystals

Some cats celebrate their birthday in song, some cats celebrate it in Louis Vuitton.

A cat, Money, did the latter when its parents threw an extravagant party for its seventh birthday at an LV store in Malaysia.

Money's parents have money

A series of photos posted by Money's mum, Haliza Maysuri, on May 10, 2024 showed the feline decked out in bling and surrounded by luxury.

Haliza is a Malaysian entrepreneur who owns an apparel company.

She'd previously claimed that her husband bought a BMW car for Money as part of a "soft-sell" marketing effort for the brand.

Bejeweled birthday suit

Other posts on Haliza's account showed the LV staff bringing out a cake for the cat, while others sang it a birthday song.

The cat of the hour wore a grey dress made with Swarovski crystals, which was designed by the Malaysian designer Rizalman Ibrahim.

Mixed reactions from public

Money's party sparked different reactions among Haliza's online audience.

Many people sent well wishes to Money and others quipped that they wanted to be adopted by the couple.

Meanwhile, there were several who felt that throwing a Great Gatsby-esque affair for one's furkid may not be the best use of wealth.

They remarked that there were more pressing issues in the world that deserved attention, such as war and poverty.

"Poor cat... Why don't you spend that money for your poor people? You are wasting your money," wrote one commenter.

Thinking of less fortunate cats, another person told Haliza: "I hope you can help the stray cats who need funds and food to live the good life."

At least Money looked happy.

Top images via halizamaysuri/Instagram