Korean label that created BTS holding S'pore auditions for male trainees in July 2024

Big Hit Music is holding auditions in Singapore.

The Korean label, which created BTS, is scouting for male trainees in Singapore, as well as in cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Melbourne.

The auditions last from May to August 2024.

This gives hope to having a Singaporean become a K-pop boy group member.

Details

The auditions will be open to males born after 2006.

They will take place on-site or on the Big Hit Music's special online site.

Applicants need to upload a photo, as well as a media file, not exceeding 100MB, demonstrating their talents.

Applicants can showcase any talent they want.

The Singapore leg of the on-site audition will take place Jul. 20 at the Metropolitan YMCA from 11am.

Top photo via BTS Facebook