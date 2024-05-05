Teen, 16, shot dead by police in Perth, Australia after stabbing man

A 16-year-old teenager was shot dead by police in Perth, Australia, after stabbing a member of the public.

The teenager had allegedly been "radicalised" online.

The incident occurred on May 4 in Willetton, one of Perth's southern suburbs, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Western Australia Police said they received an emergency call after 10pm from the teenager himself, saying that he was going to commit acts of violence.

A second police call was made shortly after.

A man had reportedly been stabbed in a car park of a Bunnings store, which sells hardware.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a Caucasian teenager armed with a large kitchen knife, Police Commissioner Col Blanch said.

They asked him to put down the knife, but he refused.

He lunged at them, and two officers tasered him while a third fatally shot him.

The teenager later died in hospital.

The man in his 30s who was stabbed by the teenager was recovering in Royal Perth Hospital.

He is in a serious but stable condition, ABC news reported.

It is believed that he sustained a 2cm stab wound to the back that may have punctured a lung.

Police Commissioner and Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said there were indications that the boy had been radicalised online.

Blanch said the teenager was known to police and was part of a programme designed to help individuals at risk of being radicalised.

He added that the teenager was also facing "mental health issues".

However, in a press conference held after the incident, he dismissed claims that the attack was an act of terrorism.

"I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone," he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked police for acting swiftly to contain the situation.

My thoughts are with those who have been affected by the incident in the Perth suburb of Willetton overnight. I have spoken with WA Premier Roger Cook this morning, and I thank the WA Police for acting swiftly to contain the incident. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 5, 2024

"We are a peace-loving nation and there is no place for violent extremism in Australia."

