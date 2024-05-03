S'pore man, 28, arrested for allegedly using a pair of scissors to rob victim of S$5,000 cash in Kembangan

The Singapore police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly robbing a person with a pair of scissors along Jalan Selamat in Kembangan.

The perpetrator also allegedly demanded that the victim hand over cash amounting to S$5,000, according to a May 3 news release issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Arrested man within 16 hours of report

The police said they were alerted to the case on May 2 at about 4:35am.

Within 16 hours of the report, officers from Bedok Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

Cash amounting to S$3,400 was subsequently recovered.

The man will be charged in court on May 3 with the offence of armed robbery with hurt.

If convicted, the accused could have been jailed for not less than five years and not more than 20 years and punished with not less than 12 strokes of cane.

Report robbery cases as soon as possible

The police also advised members of the public to remain calm and take note of the physical appearance, as well as distinctive features of the perpetrator when confronted with a robbery.

They are also encouraged to call the police as soon as possible.

"The police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law," added the police.

