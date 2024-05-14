M'sia PM Anwar meets with Hamas leader in Qatar

On May 14, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with the leader of Palestinian party Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar.

Three Day visit

Anwar was in Qatar for a three-day working visit, where he met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as reported by Bernama.

But on the final day of his trip, he also met with the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

According to a social media post, he met with a delegation led by Ismail.

He expressed his condolences to Ismail over the death of his family members in the violence in Gaza .

According to Malaysiakini, three of Ismail's sons and four of his grandchildren were killed in April by an Israeli airstrike.

Anwar lamented the ongoing eight-month conflict, which had killed or injured hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, on which he blamed Israel's government .

He assured that Malaysia would continue to play its role at international level to stop the attack on Rafah (an area in southern Gaza), as well as its efforts to help the victims of the conflict in Gaza, especially in humanitarian, medical, and educational assistance .

According to the Malay Mail, Anwar said that Malaysia appreciated Hamas's “readiness to release hostages, particularly children and women”.

Anwar was likely referring to the hostages that Hamas took during its Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel, which saw over 1,200 deaths and about 200 hostages taken.

Israel launched a military offensive into Gaza which has since led to over 35,000 casualties, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Urged both sides to accept peace plan

Anwar also credited Hamas’ willingness to accept the peace plan proposed by the Arab world, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the international community.

Anwar further urged Israel to stop violence against Palestinians, release all detainees, and agree to the peace plan.

Anwar said that he received a briefing on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, particularly the military action that was taking place in Rafa.

Peace plan

Al Jazeera reported on May 6 that Hamas had approved a proposal for a peace plan put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The proposal called for a truce comprising three 42-day phases.

It would begin with Israeli troops withdrawing from some areas, and allowing the unhindered return of displaced Palestinian families, as well as the flow of aid into Gaza.

That would be followed by a complete and permanent halt to military activity in Gaza, and the final phase would focus on reconstruction, overseen by Egypt, Qatar and United Nations agencies.

Israel however, has rejected the peace proposal, saying that it fell far short of its demands, and its aim to eliminate Hamas before ending the war.

Never considered Hamas terrorists

Anwar has been critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, and appeared at a rally in support of Palestine.

He has even claimed that he was resisting pressure from the United States to condemn Hamas.

In March 2024 he said he told German reporters that he saw the conflict as extending far beyond the Oct. 7 attacks, and that he never considered Hamas a terrorist group.

