Back

M'sia PM Anwar meets with Hamas leader in Qatar

Anwar has been a vocal critic of Israel.

Tan Min-Wei | May 14, 2024, 06:14 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

On May 14, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with the leader of Palestinian party Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar.

Three Day visit

Anwar was in Qatar for a three-day working visit, where he met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as reported by Bernama.

But on the final day of his trip, he also met with the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

According to a social media post, he met with a delegation led by Ismail.

He expressed his condolences to Ismail over the death of his family members in the violence in Gaza .

According to Malaysiakini, three of Ismail's sons and four of his grandchildren were killed in April by an Israeli airstrike.

Anwar lamented the ongoing eight-month conflict, which had killed or injured hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, on which he blamed Israel's government .

He assured that Malaysia would continue to play its role at international level to stop the attack on Rafah (an area in southern Gaza), as well as its efforts to help the victims of the conflict in Gaza, especially in humanitarian, medical, and educational assistance .

According to the Malay Mail, Anwar said that Malaysia appreciated Hamas's “readiness to release hostages, particularly children and women”.

Anwar was likely referring to the hostages that Hamas took during its Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel, which saw over 1,200 deaths and about 200 hostages taken.

Israel launched a military offensive into Gaza which has since led to over 35,000 casualties, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Urged both sides to accept peace plan

Anwar also credited Hamas’ willingness to accept the peace plan proposed by the Arab world, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the international community.

Anwar further urged Israel to stop violence against Palestinians, release all detainees, and agree to the peace plan.

Anwar said that he received a briefing on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, particularly the military action that was taking place in Rafa.

Peace plan

Al Jazeera reported on May 6 that Hamas had approved a proposal for a peace plan put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The proposal called for a truce comprising three 42-day phases.

It would begin with Israeli troops withdrawing from some areas, and allowing the unhindered return of displaced Palestinian families, as well as the flow of aid into Gaza.

That would be followed by a complete and permanent halt to military activity in Gaza, and the final phase would focus on reconstruction, overseen by Egypt, Qatar and United Nations agencies.

Israel however, has rejected the peace proposal, saying that it fell far short of its demands, and its aim to eliminate Hamas before ending the war.

Never considered Hamas terrorists

Anwar has been critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, and appeared at a rally in support of Palestine.

He has even claimed that he was resisting pressure from the United States to condemn Hamas.

In March 2024 he said he told German reporters that he saw the conflict as extending far beyond the Oct. 7 attacks, and that he never considered Hamas a terrorist group.

Related stories

Top stories Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook

I've struggled with Mandarin in school but I've the foundations: Lawrence Wong on taking lessons to master Mandarin & Malay

Maybe he can consider getting his own magic cup.

May 14, 2024, 06:12 PM

‘Best chapters of S'pore story yet to be written': Lawrence Wong calls on S'poreans to support him & PAP

The PM-to-be is hopeful and confident, despite the challenges ahead.

May 14, 2024, 06:03 PM

From Marine Parade boy to S'pore's next PM: Lawrence Wong says he's a product of S'pore's system

Get to know your PM before he becomes your PM.

May 14, 2024, 06:01 PM

2 girls, aged 14 & 16, sat on window ledge of KK Hospital, coaxed to safety

Negotiators from the Crisis Negotiation Unit were at the scene to provide support.

May 14, 2024, 05:41 PM

Everton Park open air car park charges S$6 an hour for all vehicles

First 15 minutes grace period, next 30-minute bloc S$2, each subsequent 30-minute bloc thereafter S$4.

May 14, 2024, 05:38 PM

M'sia police chief blasts FB post encouraging S'pore drivers to use 'nothing to steal' sign when in M'sia

“The post is quite mischievous," a Malaysian police chief said.

May 14, 2024, 05:38 PM

Comment: Lawrence Wong's 1st cabinet is an 'IKEA cabinet', good enough to do the job for now

This cabinet was constructed with upcoming elections in mind.

May 14, 2024, 05:26 PM

Choa Chu Kang residents unhappy with woman who allegedly persists in feeding pigeons, resulting in bird poop-soiled estate

The town council added that it had also the stopped the woman from doing so on multiple occasions.

May 14, 2024, 05:03 PM

Choa Chu Kang pet groomer allegedly cuts off tip of cat's ear by accident, owner urges awareness

Oh no.

May 14, 2024, 05:01 PM

Man, 51, tried to rape woman, 26, who fell asleep at S'pore apartment poolside, gets 8 years jail

"It is tragic that a young woman was senselessly violated in a place where she should have felt safe and secure," said the prosecutors.

May 14, 2024, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.