Anti-Palestine writing found at Ang Mo Kio HDB stairwell

Anti-Palestine writing has repeatedly surfaced on the walls of a stairwell at Block 586 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Police have been alerted to the acts, and have put up an advisory warning against vandalism.

Repeated offence

TikTok user @lovebyumm shared an image of the words "[Expletive] Palestine Hail Israel" scrawled on the wall on Feb. 25, 2024.

She shared that this was painted over, but a similar writing was found scribbled over the fresh coat of paint on Mar. 8.

This time, it was accompanied with lyrics from the song "Kill or Be Killed" by the metal band Spite.

This prompted the TikTok user to make a police report.

Third time

On Mar. 14, yet another piece of writing was found at the stairwell.

This time, alongside "[Expletive] Palestine Hail Israel" were the lyrics to the song "O Father O Satan O Sun!" by Behemoth, another death metal band.

Police advisory

Following the incidents, a police advisory was issued.

It stated that the police were alerted to two cases of vandalism on Mar. 9 and Mar. 14.

"The police have zero-tolerance for vandalism. Those who deliberately vandalise properties will be dealt with severely in accordance to the law," it read.

The police also reminded people that vandalism is an offence that carries a punishment of up to three years in jail, between three to eight strokes of the cane, and a fine of up to S$2,000.

Top images via @lovebyumm/TikTok