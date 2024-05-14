Ang Mo Kio roast meat market stall owner allegedly asks customer: 'Is it you can't afford it?'

A customer and a roast meat stall owner in Ang Mo Kio got into a verbal spat, resulting in both parties alerting the police, who stepped in to mediate.

The incident occurred on May 10, at around 8am, at the Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre at Block 527 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

The unsavoury episode was reported by Shin Min Daily News, after the customer tipped the Chinese media off.

What happened

According to the customer, a 40-year-old woman, she and her husband had just bought braised duck wings from another stall at the market.

When they wanted to get braised meat sold at the next stall, the pair first asked about the price.

That was when she was supposedly queried by the stall owner: "Can you not afford it?"

She also claimed to the Chinese media that the stall owner cursed at her using "all kinds of unpleasant words", which made her angry and led to her retaliating verbally.

The stall owner and the customer then exchanged choice phrases at the stall.

The customer also claimed the stall owner kept picking up his mobile phone to film her.

Several times, the phone touched her nose.

The argument eventually led to the customer knocking his mobile phone to the ground.

The stall owner also allegedly posted the video of the customer on TikTok.

Stall owner explains himself

Shin Min spoke to the 46-year-old stall owner, who explained his actions.

He claimed that he was only retaliating to a comment the woman made about his prices.

He said: "As soon as she came to my stall, she thought the braised pork was too expensive. I just said, 'If it's too expensive, don't buy it.' She started to curse at me, and I cursed back."

Both the stall owner and the customer called the police during their dispute.

The police eventually arrived at about 8:10am to mediate and the matter was resolved.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps