Andy Lau performing in S’pore in Oct. 2024

Return of the king.

Lee Wei Lin | May 06, 2024, 01:02 PM

Andy Lau will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this October.

Concert promoter Unusual Entertainment announced the news on its social media platforms on May 6, and teased that more details, including the exact date, will be revealed soon.

Lau last performed in Singapore in 2019.

Last August, news of him holding a concert in Singapore made the rounds online, but was refuted by his label.

