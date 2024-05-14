South Korean singer Ailee & 'Single's Inferno' star Choi Si Hun revealed to be dating

South Korean singer Ailee and "Single's Inferno" participant Choi Si Hun are dating.

Korean news outlet News1 broke the news on May 14, 2024.

It was reported last March that Ailee was dating a non-celebrity businessman, who is now revealed to be Choi.

He was previously seen supporting Ailee at her concert last October.

It has also been shared that both are dating with marriage in mind.

Ailee, 35, is an American singer based in South Korea who rose to fame with her 2012 debut single, "Heaven".

She's also known for singing several original soundtracks for hit Korean dramas, such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and "Doom at Your Service".

Choi, 32, was a participant in the first season of the Netflix series "Single's Inferno".

