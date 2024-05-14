Back

South Korean singer Ailee & 'Single's Inferno' star Choi Si Hun revealed to be dating

He's her only one way.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 14, 2024, 11:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korean singer Ailee and "Single's Inferno" participant Choi Si Hun are dating.

Korean news outlet News1 broke the news on May 14, 2024.

It was reported last March that Ailee was dating a non-celebrity businessman, who is now revealed to be Choi.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 최시훈 • Choi Sihun (@choi_hun2)

He was previously seen supporting Ailee at her concert last October.

It has also been shared that both are dating with marriage in mind.

Ailee, 35, is an American singer based in South Korea who rose to fame with her 2012 debut single, "Heaven".

She's also known for singing several original soundtracks for hit Korean dramas, such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and "Doom at Your Service".

Choi, 32, was a participant in the first season of the Netflix series "Single's Inferno".

Top photos from @aileeonline and @choi_hun2/Instagram

S'pore's 26th polyclinic opens a few minutes' walk from Khatib MRT station

Convenient.

May 14, 2024, 11:33 AM

Van crashes into drain in MacPherson, driver runs away, 10 boxes of duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered

The driver was arrested within an hour.

May 14, 2024, 09:30 AM

Taiwanese rapper OSN performing at S'pore Esplanade Theatre on Oct. 19

Tickets go on sale May 14.

May 13, 2024, 09:12 PM

Couples in S'pore can cite mutual agreement as grounds for divorce from Jul. 1, 2024

Under amendments to the Women's Charter passed in January 2022.

May 13, 2024, 07:47 PM

Renaming of MCI to MDDI a 'meaningful & timely move' in digital era: Josephine Teo

A new acronym to memorise.

May 13, 2024, 07:43 PM

Lawrence Wong explains coordinating minister role, says Heng Swee Keat's role 'not changed at all'

Heng also has concurrent responsibilities for the National Research Foundation, Future Economy Advisory Panel and Productivity Fund Administration Board.

May 13, 2024, 07:28 PM

DPM Wong to remain as Finance Minister after becoming PM

No major changes in portfolios.

May 13, 2024, 07:21 PM

Incoming PM Lawrence Wong looking for 'fresh blood', especially those in 30s & 40s, to become office holders

Wong said his team needs more "fresh blood" as older ministers are likely to retire soon.

May 13, 2024, 07:00 PM

President Tharman & PM Lee exchange letters on leadership handover

Letters in full.

May 13, 2024, 06:32 PM

Lawrence Wong: Gan Kim Yong & I went through Covid-19 ‘baptism of fire' together

They described their working relationship as "enjoyable".

May 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.