K-pop girl group Aespa S'pore concert tickets from S$188, ticket pre-sales starting May 16

Tickets to the Aespa's concert in Singapore will go on sale starting May 16.

South Korean girl group Aespa, which is known their songs such as "Drama", "Spicy", "Savage" and "Black Mamba", will be stopping in Singapore for their tour, "SYNK: Parallel Line".

The concert will be held on Jul. 20, 2024, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

How to get tickets

The Weverse pre-sale is taking place on May 16, 2024, from 10am onwards. This applies to MY holders who have registered on Weverse during the registration period from May 2 to 3.

General sales will take place from noon on May 17.

These are the various ticket categories and prices to take note of:

VIP Standing: S$338

VIP Seated: S$338

Cat 1 Standing: S$288

Cat 2: S$288

Cat 3: S$258

Cat 4: S$218

Cat 5: S$188

Cat 6 (Restricted View): S$258

Cat 7 (Restricted View): S$188

The seating plan:

VIP Standing and VIP Seated ticket holders will be entitled to the following benefits:

Access to soundcheck party

VIP laminate & lanyard

Merchandise booth priority lane

VIP Standing tickets also get priority entry to standing pens as there are no designated areas within the standing pens.

Ticket sales will be made available via Ticketmaster and Klook.

More information about Aespa's concert

"SYNK: Parallel Line" kickstarts in Seoul, South Korea on Jun. 29, 2024. This will be Aespa's second world tour since their debut in 2020, and their first time performing on our island.

Apart from Singapore, Aespa will also be making stops in Japan, Australia and Bangkok.

Their first world tour, "SYNK: Hyper Line", took place in 2023.

