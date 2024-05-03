ActiveSG to launch new system on Jun. 15, users must ballot for peak-hour slots & login via Singpass to deter bots

Whether it was bots being used to secure bookings, users having multiple accounts to increase their chances at snagging a coveted badminton court, or people selling their slots on Carousell, ActiveSG's booking platform has faced several issues over the years.

Updates have previously been introduced to help tackle some of these issues, including bot-detection measures and security CAPTCHA.

But now, Sport Singapore has refreshed their whole booking platform based on feedback from its members.

This new system, set to launch from Jun. 15, is meant to make things fairer and more transparent for members, announced Sport Singapore on May 3.

New system, MyActiveSG+, to launch on Jun. 15

2,000 members have been trialling a "Beta version" of the system since Mar. 1, providing feedback and allowing developers to understand user patterns to make further adjustments.

Based on the trial's success, the new system, MyActiveSG+, will be progressively rolled out from the middle of the year.

Singpass login to deter bots and multiple accounts

Currently, there are 2.5 million account holders.

Speaking to the media at a briefing prior to the announcement, Sport Singapore CEO Alan Goh pointed out that this number may include accounts made using secondary emails, a practice the new system will no longer allow.

Singaporeans and PRs will need to log in to MyActiveSG+ using their Singpass, to prevent users from holding multiple accounts, as well as eliminate bots.

It is hoped that these measures will make the system fairer and more accessible to members, something which they've already seen in the trial of the "Beta version".

30 per cent of those in the trial who secured bookings between March and April-end were members who had not made a booking in the past 12 months, said Sport Singapore.

The refreshed platform will no longer be an app. Instead, it will operate on a web-based platform which can be accessed on any device.

The existing MyActiveSG app will remain active until October to help users with the transition; however, from Jul. 1, bookings can no longer be made in the app.

Another significant change to the platform is the booking of courts; which currently operates on a first-come, first-served basis and is notoriously difficult.

Introduction of balloting for peak hour slots

For years, ActiveSG has received feedback from members on a daily basis.

Goh says they've tried to incorporate as much of this into the new design.

One of the biggest things to tackle was the consistent feedback citing court bookings as "impossible" to secure.

The new system will introduce balloting for bookings in "peak-hour" slots — between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays and 7am and 10pm on weekends and public holidays.

MyActiveSG+ will have a balloting feature for peak hour slots that remains open for 24 hours, 14 days prior to date of play.

This is to allow everyone to have a fair chance of booking their preferred slot, with ample time for consideration, and without having to worry about missing a booking window, said Sport Singapore.

At 10am the next day, successful members will be notified and they will have until 11:59pm to make payment and secure their booking.

Unassigned slots from the peak-hour balloting exercise will be released for booking on a first-come-first-served basis at 12pm the next day (i.e. 12 days before the date of use), along with the non-peak hour slots.

Roy Teo, Sport Singapore's Industry Development, Technology and Innovation Group Chief, was asked if the new system would give sports enthusiasts a higher chance at securing a coveted court booking.

Teo replied that, "it's not a case of higher chance, but a case of fairer chance".

In the future, once developers have a greater idea of the "hot slots" — those which are popular — modifications may be made.

MyCash discontinued

Another change under the new system is that the MyActiveSG+ service is set to be discontinued in mid-August.

Thus, users will no longer be able to top up their MyCash balance from May 15.

Existing MyCash balances can be used to pay for bookings and purchases until Aug. 14.

From Aug. 15, any unused MyCash credits will be refunded.

Sport Singapore also said all ActiveSG credits' validity will be automatically extended until Dec. 31, 2025.

To assist with any queries, Active SG Chief Tan Hock Leong said staff will be trained and deployed on-site to help. There will also be an increase in call-agents.

Additionally, banners in all languages will be put up at SportSG outlets, reminding members of the timeline of changes.

Two-week credit freeze

Between Jun. 15 and 30, ActiveSG credits will be migrated over to the new system in batches.

Whilst the migration is taking place, members will not be able to use their existing balance for bookings or purchases.

During this two week period, users will be required to use credit/debit cards or PayNow for transactions.

However, S$10 will be credited into all member's accounts who log in to the new MyActiveSG+ system between Jun. 15 and Aug. 31, as part of celebrating ActiveSG's 10th anniversary.

The $10 ActiveSG Anniversary credits can be used to offset bookings on MyActiveSG+ during the two-week credit freeze.

Additionally, those who sign up for MyActiveSG+ before Jun. 15 will find an additional S$5 in their ActiveSG accounts, on top of the S$10 Anniversary credits.

The future

Tan said feedback is welcome at all stages of the transition, acknowledging it's a "massive change".

Looking to the future, there are plans to implement "family accounts", whereby children can be linked with both parents' accounts, as opposed to just one.

There are also plans to implement a refund and cancellation feature, based on feedback received.

Key dates

May 15: Top up of MyCash discontinued.

Top up of MyCash discontinued. Jun. 14: Sign up before this date to receive S$5 ActiveSG credit.

Sign up before this date to receive S$5 ActiveSG credit. Jun. 15: Members can login to MyActiveSG+. ActiveSG credit usage will be frozen for two weeks during the migration.

Members can login to MyActiveSG+. ActiveSG credit usage will be frozen for two weeks during the migration. Jul. 1: Users can no longer make bookings in the ActiveSG app. They can start to book facilities and programs for Jul. 15 via MyActiveSG+.

Users can no longer make bookings in the ActiveSG app. They can start to book facilities and programs for Jul. 15 via MyActiveSG+. Jul. 15: All facilities and programs will be available for booking through MyActiveSG+. (Note that bookings for this date will open on Jul. 01.)

All facilities and programs will be available for booking through MyActiveSG+. (Note that bookings for this date will open on Jul. 01.) Aug. 15: Swim and gym passes available for purchase through MyActiveSG+ and refunds will be processed for remaining.

Swim and gym passes available for purchase through MyActiveSG+ and refunds will be processed for remaining. Aug. 31: Login to MyActiveSG+ before this date to receive S$10 ActiveSG credit.

Login to MyActiveSG+ before this date to receive S$10 ActiveSG credit. Oct. 1: ActiveSG app no longer in use.

