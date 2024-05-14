Acres hosting 8-course dinner, games, live music & auctions at MBS on May 18 to raise S$300,000

Tickets are now available for animal welfare charity Animal Concerns Research and Education Society's (Acres) fundraising dinner on May 18.

Charity gala

Acres' annual charity gala is their biggest fundraising event of the year.

This year, it will be held at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) from 6:30pm to 11pm.

The cruelty-free gala features an eight-course vegan feast, fine wine and beer, live band performances, fun table games, attractive raffle prizes, silent and live auctions and a dance party.

Acres co-CEO Anbarasi Boopal (also known as Anbu) told Mothership:

"Community support is a key pillar for the animal protection movement that Acres has built over the past 23 years — as someone who started as a student volunteer with Acres in 2005 (or 19 years ago), it is this community that has inspired each other to help end animal suffering. On the night of May 18, over 450 animal lovers will come together to realise a dream of providing better quality of life to rescued wildlife in Singapore. We humbly seek everyone's support to meet this fundraising target of S$300,000!"

Donations will go towards helping rescued wild animals

Titled "Acres Charity Gala: Wild Second Chances", this year's gala aims to bring together 400 to 500 supporters and donors to raise S$300,000.

The gala is centred around giving rescued wildlife a second chance.

The money will be used to expand and enhance Acres' sanctuary for rescued wild animals.

Acres is home to over 100 victims (tortoises, turtles, snakes and lizards) of the illegal wildlife trade. These animals may not be suitable to live in the wild, and may spend the rest of their lives in Acres' sanctuary.

The revitalised space will provide a larger outdoor environment for rehabilitating them.

The funds will also support their repatriation work, where rescued wild animals are returned to their natural habitats.

In 2018, Acres gave 50 Indian star tortoises a second life in the wild. The charity aims to repatriate another 20 Indian star tortoises this year.

Entertainment and prizes

Throughout the evening, Acres will showcase local music talents such as Tiara Maimun and The After Party Affair band.

Artist Khaitama D. Sun from Playnting will be putting up a live painting performance, culminating in an exciting live auction for the finished masterpiece.

Gala guests will be invited to join a game by biodiversity education group Untamed Paths. The wildlife table game draws inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons.

Acres has curated a diverse selection of impactful gifts and prizes, each echoing a powerful message on environmental sustainability, conservation, and compassionate living.

Expect prizes from:

And gifts for the tables include:

Handmade coasters from wood off cuts by Roger & Sons

Ice cream vouchers from local vegan ice cream brand Heartbreak Melts

Chocolate Mochi Muffins from The Clean Addicts

Silent auction open to all

In the lead-up to the dinner, a series of auctions will also be held online.

The silent auction is open to everyone, including those who are unable to attend the gala.

Here are some of the items and experiences up for bidding:

A specially crafted wooden coffee table from salvaged local trees by Little People Woodworks

Plant-based private dining experience by Le Cordon Bleu graduate Anne Schot from Delice Asan

Walking tours by Singapore Wildcat Action Group, and nature enthusiasts Birce Li and Bianca Polak

Portrait painting session and hula dance workshop by artist Namiko Chan Takahashi

Vegan cocktail tasting session at Blackbird

How to buy tickets

Seats to the gala can be purchased for S$310 on the Acres' donation page.

Ticket purchases will be matched dollar for dollar by Tote Board, and all seat and table purchases are eligible for 250 per cent tax deduction.

Acres is fully dependent on public donations to sustain their animal protection work.

If you are a brand or an individual interested in contributing through in-kind sponsorships, you can also email [email protected].

Top images via JASVIC Photography.