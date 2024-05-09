Back

A-Mei to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Jul. 27, 2024

Singapore will be her only stop in Southeast Asia.

Ruth Chai | May 09, 2024, 12:00 PM

Taiwanese Mandopop star A-Mei will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul. 27, 2024.

Singapore will be the only stop in Southeast Asia for the "ASMeiR MAX 2024" world tour.

Photo via IMC Live Global

Tickets are priced at S$148, S$228, S$268 and S$328.

UOB credit and debit cardmembers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam will enjoy exclusive priority presale access from May 13, 11am till May 14, 11pm.

The public sale of the tickets will start on May 15, 11am via Sistic.

You can purchase tickets here.

Details

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Date: Jul. 27

Time: 8pm

