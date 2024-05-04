4 teenagers, 13 to 18, arrested for carrying karambit knife & criminal intimidation in Sengkang

Four teenagers, aged 13 to 18, were arrested for possessing weapons at Block 304A Anchorvale Link in Sengkang on May 10.

Responding to Mothership's queries, police said that the weapons included a karambit knife.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene after a tip-off, they noticed at least four police cars parked below the HDB block, and at least seven or eight police officers at the scene.

Three teenagers were seen being questioned by the police. They looked at ease during the process, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Another teenager was sitting alone nearby with a police officer accompanying him.

A resident surnamed Ma, 70, said the teenagers were rowdy, but pointed out that no conflict had broken out though the conversation seemed heated.

Other residents also clamoured around to watch the scene.

The Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the incident at around 8:50am on May 10.

An 18-year-old male teenager who had a karambit knife was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. Another 16-year-old male teenager who had a kitchen knife was arrested for criminal intimidation.

Two male teenagers aged 13 and 15 were arrested for consorting with persons carrying an offensive weapon.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News