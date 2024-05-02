Back

2 M'sians arrested for S$4.34 million gang armed robbery at King Albert Park

There were 11 victims.

Ruth Chai | May 02, 2024, 02:09 PM

Two Malaysians, aged 28 and 32, were arrested in Malaysia and handed over to the Singapore Police Force on Apr. 30 for allegedly robbing a residence along King Albert Park on Apr. 18, 2024.

According to a press release on May 2, 2024, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were part of a group of more than four men.

The men allegedly took cash in local and foreign currencies, cryptocurrency, and luxury brand watches from the residence.

The items had a total estimated value of S$4.34 million.

The police said there were 11 victims aged between 25 and 45.

On April. 18, 2024, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) were alerted to a case of gang armed robbery at a residence along King Albert Park.

"Through extensive ground enquiries, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Clementi Police Division of the SPF established the identities of the men involved," the police said.

Further investigations revealed that the group had fled to Malaysia shortly after the SPF was alerted to the case.

With assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), two men were arrested in Malaysia on Apr. 27 and 28 under two warrants of arrest issued by the State Courts of Singapore.

The men were handed over to SPF on Apr. 30.

Image via SPF

Image via SPF

Investigations are ongoing, and SPF is working with RMP to locate the remaining suspects.

Both men will be charged in court on May 2.

If found guilty of gang armed robbery, the men can be imprisoned for up to 20 years and receive up to 24 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Director CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Heng Chih Yang, expressed his appreciation to the RMP for their assistance in the arrest of the men.

He said,

“The SPF will spare no effort to apprehend criminals who commit crimes in Singapore, even if they leave the country. We will work with our foreign law enforcement partners to bring such fugitives to justice.”

Top photo via SPF and Google Maps 

