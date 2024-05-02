Back

S$2 million Sengkang 'jumbo flat' listing is 'misleading', as no such thing exists: MND, HDB, CEA

Meanwhile, a Toa Payoh flat's S$2 million listing was labelled "unrealistic".

Belmont Lay | May 08, 2024, 06:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of National Development (MND), Housing and Development Board (HDB), and the Council of Estate Agents (CEA) have issued a joint statement to call out two separate listings of public housing flats supposedly up for sale, each with an asking price of S$2 million.

The two properties were a “jumbo flat” in Sengkang and a five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat in Toa Payoh.

The statement called the Sengkang flat listing "misleading", and while the Toa Payoh flat listing was labelled as "unrealistic".

Sengkang "jumbo flat" listing problematic

The Sengkang "jumbo flat" was listed on PropertyGuru but has since been taken down, after CEA pointed out the misleading advertisement to the agent’s property agency.

The statement said: "This is misleading because there are no jumbo flats at Block 314C Anchorvale Link."

It was explained that the “jumbo flat” listed is actually two adjacent five-room flats, which are not eligible to be converted into and sold as a single unit.

"Furthermore, the listing price for the “jumbo flat” is well above the recent transacted prices in the precinct," the statement said.

In the last six months, five-room flats in that part of Sengkang transacted for around S$580,000, rendering the S$2 million listing price at more than S$800,000 above the combined value of the two five-room flats.

CEA is investigating the matter and will take firm action if any breaches are established, the statement added.

5-room DBSS flat in Toa Payoh overpriced

Referring to the DBSS flat in Toa Payoh, the statement added that the listing price was also too high, as the S$2 million asking price "is almost half a million dollars above the highest transacted price in the area".

"Many property market experts are of the view that this is an unrealistic asking price, even for a DBSS flat with attractive attributes," the statement said.

Moreover, the statement noted that there is "no Intent to Sell registered with HDB for this particular flat", indicating that the flat cannot be sold as the seller or sellers are unable to "grant any Option to Purchase (OTP) at this stage".

Significant upfront cash payment due to high cash-over-valuation

The statement also noted that the two flats will come with significant cash-over-valuation (COV) at the current listed prices.

A high COV has to be fully paid in cash upfront, it was explained.

The statement advised:

"While resale transactions are on a ‘willing buyer-willing seller’ basis, prospective buyers are strongly advised to evaluate their finances and housing options carefully, and be rational and prudent in their decision, especially in the current economic and geopolitical climate."

The ministry, statutory board and regulatory body also said property agencies and agents have an ethical obligation to act in the best interests of their clients and the public, including prospective buyers, while upholding the integrity and professionalism of the real estate industry, which is a regulated sector.

"To protect the interests of the public and promote information transparency to facilitate informed decisions by prospective buyers, CEA will also look into the information presented by property agents when they market HDB flats," the statement said.

Top photo via PropertyGuru 

Wider conflict in Middle East would affect S'poreans in region, affect international supply chains: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore called on all parties to excercise restraint.

May 08, 2024, 06:52 PM

PAP MPs give PM Lee cake saying 'kamsiah' at his last parliament sitting as prime minister on May 8, 2024

It was a well-decorated cake.

May 08, 2024, 06:46 PM

Israeli diplomatic staff who made 'completely unacceptable' social media post to be sent away from S'pore: Shanmugam

The Israeli ambassador had apologised and said such a post "would not happen again".

May 08, 2024, 06:26 PM

MAS to ensure DBS addresses cause of May 2 digital banking service outage 'effectively'

Several users reported difficulties accessing DBS' and POSB's digital banking services as well as DBS PayLah! on May 2.

May 08, 2024, 06:13 PM

Govt looking if more needs to be done in view of recent constitutional challenge to capital case post-appeal law: Shanmugam

He said it needs to be taken seriously and he looks forward to support from the Parliament.

May 08, 2024, 06:02 PM

Pilot of crashed RSAF F-16 no serious injuries, saved by his 'alertness & compliance': Ng Eng Hen

"No serious injuries were detected – he is ambulant, conscious, and talking," said the defence minister.

May 08, 2024, 05:45 PM

Chonky pangolin goes for stroll in S'pore forest, unbothered by passer-by filming it

Look at it waddling down the path.

May 08, 2024, 05:43 PM

Here’s how you can stay relevant in the job market amidst AI disruption

Young NTUC is committed to helping youths enter the workforce by providing career opportunities, guidance and planning.

May 08, 2024, 05:40 PM

Japan recorded nearly 600,000 visits from S'poreans in 2023

Singaporeans love Japan.

May 08, 2024, 05:28 PM

FB post encouraging S'pore drivers to put up 'nothing to steal' sign when visiting M'sia stirs controversy

Not cool.

May 08, 2024, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.