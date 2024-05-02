Back

2 men punch each other repeatedly on Causeway

Wing chun time.

Belmont Lay | May 07, 2024, 11:27 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two men were seen throwing hands along the Causeway recently and a video of them punching each other has surfaced on social media.

GIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

When the 41-second clip started, it showed the two men already in the midst of a physical altercation.

A total of seven punches were seen being thrown by both sides, the majority of which were thrown by the man dressed in a dark top, who appeared to be of a larger build.

A pair of passers-by subsequently stepped in to talk the men out of fighting.

After they stopped punching each other, they held on to each other and appeared to have been engaged in a verbal exchange.

The video ended with the man in grey walking away and back to his vehicle.

Both the men appeared to have been driving Singapore-registered cars.

According to the caption of the post, the incident took place on May 6.

The motorists appeared to have been travelling towards Singapore at that time, given that the water pipes could be seen in the background.

Traffic was at a standstill.

Responses

The video was watched close to 190,000 times in 16 hours.

Many commenters said the traffic jam along the Causeway has caused tempers to flare, with many vehicles trying to change lanes and cut ahead, sometimes without signalling.

Other commenters quipped that the two men were settling their dispute face-to-face, unlike another motorist, who had supposedly admitted to pointing his middle finger at a fellow motorist and locking himself in the car when confronted.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante

Around 20 cyclists in S'pore caught riding in a group of more than 10 & using non-compliant devices

Follow the rules.

May 07, 2024, 04:11 PM

Fatal Tampines accident's traffic junction design based on 'international safety standards'

Such standards include sufficient line of sight for road users to see each other clearly and appropriate kerbs, marking etc.

May 07, 2024, 03:30 PM

PM Lee says he's not stopping work even though he's stepping down

"I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work!" he wrote.

May 07, 2024, 03:20 PM

Have you seen this preppy-looking lizard wearing a scarf in S'pore? Please contact NParks as it's not supposed to look preppy or wear a scarf.

The authorities can try to remove the thing from the its neck in case the monitor lizard outgrows it.

May 07, 2024, 02:37 PM

Traffic police 'intensified' enforcement, education & engagement: MHA on recent road safety concerns

Current road safety laws are already "quite stiff", said Faishal Ibrahim.

May 07, 2024, 01:40 PM

S’porean hip-hop artist Shigga Shay in ‘The Rap of China 2024’ competition

Wow.

May 07, 2024, 01:37 PM

S'pore police & 6 banks send 16,700 SMSes to 12,500 people to thwart 3,000 scams to prevent over S$100 million in losses

Using automation to fight scams.

May 07, 2024, 01:20 PM

Tourist in S'pore fakes own kidnapping to trick aunt to pay S$5,700 'ransom', gets jail

He was trying to pay off his gambling debts at MBS.

May 07, 2024, 11:59 AM

Monitor lizard seen eating & then regurgitating large python in Potong Pasir

*Slurp*

May 07, 2024, 10:52 AM

Woman's lost & found poster for S$365 AirPods in Choa Chu Kang says she's got eczema in ears

The AirPods were a gift from her boyfriend to commemorate their fifth anniversary.

May 07, 2024, 02:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.