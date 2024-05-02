2 men punch each other repeatedly on Causeway

Two men were seen throwing hands along the Causeway recently and a video of them punching each other has surfaced on social media.

When the 41-second clip started, it showed the two men already in the midst of a physical altercation.

A total of seven punches were seen being thrown by both sides, the majority of which were thrown by the man dressed in a dark top, who appeared to be of a larger build.

A pair of passers-by subsequently stepped in to talk the men out of fighting.

After they stopped punching each other, they held on to each other and appeared to have been engaged in a verbal exchange.

The video ended with the man in grey walking away and back to his vehicle.

Both the men appeared to have been driving Singapore-registered cars.

According to the caption of the post, the incident took place on May 6.

The motorists appeared to have been travelling towards Singapore at that time, given that the water pipes could be seen in the background.

Traffic was at a standstill.

Responses

The video was watched close to 190,000 times in 16 hours.

Many commenters said the traffic jam along the Causeway has caused tempers to flare, with many vehicles trying to change lanes and cut ahead, sometimes without signalling.

Other commenters quipped that the two men were settling their dispute face-to-face, unlike another motorist, who had supposedly admitted to pointing his middle finger at a fellow motorist and locking himself in the car when confronted.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante