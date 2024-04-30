Vietnamese single mum, 33, found dead in S'pore River, was in S'pore for less than a week

A woman's body was found floating on the Singapore River near the Clarke Quay area on Apr. 26, 2024.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the identity of the woman was established as 33-year-old Vietnamese Dang Hoang Ly Na.

Roland Tay, the undertaker who helped arrange for her body to be sent back to Vietnam, told Shin Min that he decided to offer his services for free.

This was after he found out that she's a single mother living in a small village with an 11-year-old daughter.

Tay wanted her daughter to be able to see her for the last time.

Shin Min reported that Dang had only come to Singapore to work for less than a week before her demise.

According to Shin Min, Dang had lung problems but still decided to come to Singapore to work at a night entertainment outlet as she, as a single child, has aged parents at home and needed money for her family.

It was previously reported that the police received reports of a body in the Singapore River at around 11am on Apr. 26.

Preliminary investigations ruled out foul play. Further investigations are still ongoing.

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao & Shin Min Daily News