Pope Francis tells young S'poreans: 'Youth is the time of courage in our lives', encourages risk-taking & constructive criticism

"Youth is the time of courage in our lives," Pope Francis told youths at an interreligious meeting.

Over 600 participants from over 50 schools and interfaith and religious organisations filled the seats of the Catholic Junior College (CJC) auditorium to participate in the dialogue with the Pope on the morning of Sep. 13.

The students were from various secondary schools, institutes of higher learning, and local Madrasahs.

Others present at the dialogue included Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, and religious leaders.

Pope Francis arrived at CJC from a visit to St Theresa's Home, where he met with a group of sick and elderly.

The interreligious dialogue with youths at Catholic Junior College marked the end of the Holy Father's three-day papal visit to Singapore and the finale of his 12-day Asia-Pacific tour.

Fostering interreligious dialogue among youths

The session started with an opening address by Singapore's Archbishop, Cardinal William Goh, a dance performance, and remarks from Tong.

Questions from young people

Then, the Chief Coordinator of the Inter-Religious Organisation Youth Wing, Raaj Shukul Kumar, got the ball rolling by asking His Holiness how youths could continue to foster interreligious dialogue.

He shared the challenges he faced when working with youths in his role and explained that his question came "especially amongst youths of today who are figuring their lives out" and do not see such dialogue as a priority.

Raaj added that he felt the interrreligious space is a bubble, and that it does not easily get bigger.

Then, 27-year-old Preet Kaur Veygal, who is a registered nurse and the honourary secretary of youth organisation Sikh Sewaks Singapore, spoke about her involvement in interfaith dialogues and said that in doing so, she took reference from the words of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, who spoke about sharing with others.

She said she believed that sharing does not only mean the materialistic elements, but also the learnings and bonds individuals create with one another.

Yet, she observed that youths are "open to discussing different viewpoints, but are concerned about being judged the lack of such safe spaces". They also have to keep up with expectations of school and work, she explained.

"How can we wisely manage these challenges, given the high pressure to perform well in every aspect of life and the limited time for meaningful and constructive dialogue?” she asked Pope Francis.

A question was also posed by 30-year-old Nicole Law, an educator who volunteers at the Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

"It is so easy to use technology to create a false narrative and to spread false information about persons," Law said, adding that "the interreligious space is not an easy terrain and is even more prone to manipulation and misinterpretation."

She asked Pope Francis how youths can continue to harness opportunities offered by AI while also managing the risks it poses to mutual understanding between different groups.

"A young person has to be a critic"

Listening intently to the youths' questions, Pope Francis responded through an interpreter that he was struck by three main points brought up by the youths: the criticism they received, staying in one's comfort zone, and technology being a double-edged sword.

"That's the talk I prepared," the 87-year-old cheekily added, earning a few chuckles from the crowd, putting his script aside to speak off the cuff.

His Holiness said he agreed with the three youths' perspectives, saying he merely wished to highlight their points, as well as the importance of having the courage to move forward and forge one's own path.

"A young person has to be a critic, but you have to be constructive with your criticism," Pope Francis said.

If not, criticism can be "destructive," he continued.

"Do you have the courage to criticise, but at the same time the courage to allow yourself to be criticised?" Pope Francis asked the audience.

“Young people need to have the courage to move forward, to be constructive. To leave the eir comfort zones," His Holiness said.

"A young person, though, that stays just in their own comfort and wants a comfortable life becomes fat," he said, to laughter from the audience.

"Don't let your stomach get fat, but let your head get fat,” he quipped.

"And for this reason I say, take risks. Go out there. Don't be afraid," Pope Francis encouraged.

"Fear is a dictatorial attitude"

"Fear is a dictatorial attitude and it makes you paralysed,” Pope Francis said.

Recognising that mistakes are a part of life that no one can avoid, he said the important thing is to acknowledge that one made a mistake.

"What is worse? Making a mistake because you actually stepped forward and did something, or not make a mistake and do nothing?" asked the pope.

"A young person that is afraid and doesn't take risks is an old person," he said, to more laughter and applause.

Media as a means of communication

Touching on the point of Artificial Intelligence and technology, Pope Francis noted the importance of using media as a "means of communication" and connecting with others.

He highlighted two extremes to avoid, with the first being a person who does not use available means of communication, who would be "closed in" on themselves.

However, “a young person who only lives for social media is basically a slave to use the means of communication that are available," he said.

"Young people need to use media. But use it so that we can move forward and not become slaves of it."

"Understood?” he asked the audience in English, to nods of agreement from the youths on stage with him.

"Every religion is a way to arrive at God"

Pope Francis also said one of the things that struck him was the ability of Singapore youths to engage in interreligious dialogue.

People should not perceive their own religion as more important than another's, he said.

"Every religion is a way to arrive at God," Pope Francis said, comparing religions to different languages or paths to arrive at the same conclusion. He said:

"God is God for all. And if God is God for all, then we're all sons and daughters of God."

Pope Francis acknowledged that it takes "courage" to undertake interreligious dialogue.

He said that youth is the time of courage in people's lives, adding:

"You can use this courage for things that really don't help you, or you can use that encourage to engage in dialogue. One of the things that help very much is to respect dialogue."

Giving an example of how bullying in school usually happens to those who are weaker, such as those with disabilities, Pope Francis highlighted each person has their own abilities and disabilities.

"And since we all have disabilities, we have to respect the disabilities of others," he said, saying interreligious dialogue is built on the foundation of respect.

Pope Francis acknowledged Raaj's earlier point on doing everything possible to maintain a courageous attitude and promote a safe space where young people can enter into dialogue.

He said that dialogue does not just happen among youths, but as citizens and members of a larger community.

"In history, the first thing a dictator does is take away dialogue," he said.

Ending his speech, Pope Francis said he was very happy to meet with the youths and praised them for their courage.

He ended off by saying:

"Take risks... Doing the opposite, it makes your stomach grow."

At the end of the dialogue, those present in the auditorium were invited to join Pope Francis in a moment of silent prayer for one another.

'Strengthening social cohesion is a global challenge': Edwin Tong

In his remarks, Tong thanked Pope Francis for his visit to Singapore, noting that religious harmony is of "existential importance" to Singapore and its people, given that Singapore is among the world’s most religiously diverse countries, and given that religion is "an important part of life" for many Singaporeans.

Tong emphasised that the Singapore Government has laws, policies, and structures that foster racial and religious harmony and gather strength in diversity.

It also works closely with its religious and community leaders to build trust and promote harmony.

Tong noted that the Catholic Church has promoted values such as dialogue, unity, fraternity, and social friendship, and said this resonates with Singapore.

Tong said, "these common endeavours help to build a better, more just, and peaceful world."

Acknowledging that strengthening social cohesion is a "global challenge", Tong said:

"Unity and peace cannot happen without dialogue, trust and cooperation for the common good. Our religious communities speak for values such as honesty, compassion, and fairness. These are powerful forces in building cohesion in a polarised world."

Tong also thanked the Holy See and the Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore for their efforts to promote interreligious dialogue, which is critical for societies which have to navigate a divided and turbulent world.

"The visit of Your Holiness to Singapore galvanises our communities, especially our youth, to unite and renew hope for the future," Tong said to the Pope.

Pope Francis's Asia-Pacific tour draws to a close

Pope Francis's visit to Singapore marked the second time a Pope has visited Singapore and the first visit in 38 years.

The late Pope John Paul II officiated a Mass at the old National Stadium during his brief five-hour visit to the city-state in 1986.

When Pope Francis led the Holy Mass on Sep. 12, he quoted his predecessor’s homily in 1986, saying that “love is characterised by a deep respect for all people, regardless of race, belief, or whatever makes them different from ourselves”.

This message of respect and inclusivity was emphasised throughout His Holiness's three-day visit in Singapore, including the meeting held at the NUS University Cultural Centre with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps earlier that day.

During his visit, Pope Francis also received an official welcome together with his Papal delegation at the Parliament House from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and had an orchid named in his honour.

Pope Francis departed from Singapore Changi Airport today at around 11:20am.

